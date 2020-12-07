The most popular Among Us streamer is a politician with only 6 live hours on Twitch

Everyone who's been following Among Us streams is familiar with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

She is one of the first politicians to go live on a streaming platform and stream the popular social deduction game.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's Among Us popularity

Ocasio-Cortez's very first voter outreach campaign on Twitch was a massive success.

The primary reason behind this is that for the first time, a politician stepped out from the world of politics and into the world of gaming. Gaming is something that a lot of people can relate to. Many people might be wary of politics but the same cannot be said of gaming. To see Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in a gaming environment painted her as personable.

Her popularity cannot be exaggerated. The congresswoman is so well known at this point that she's actually the most popular Among Us Twitch Streamer in December. According to Twitch metrics, she's the 12th most-watched streamer overall.

Image via Twitchmetrics.net

Ocasio-Cortez has streamed for a total of 6 hours till now and has gone live with the likes of Corpse Husband, Disguised Toast, and Canadian politician Jagmeet Singh. The game where she joined Jagmeet Singh actually came about when he challenged her to a round of Among Us on Twitter.

Image via Twitchmetrics.net

The congresswoman has proven that she can easily hold her ground against some of the best in the game.

In addition to this, she also used her streams to hold an impromptu fundraiser for local pantries and community support organizations.

Today I’m using the stream to fundraise for local food pantries, eviction defense legal aid, & community support organizations.



So many people are having a hard time in this crisis. If you’re able, you can help direct aid here efforts here:https://t.co/Dn7xy2LXCT — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 28, 2020

Her efforts helped her raise a whopping $200,000 for said organizations and that too on very short notice.

We did it!



$200k raised in one livestream (on a whim!) for eviction defense, food pantries, and more.



This is going to make such a difference for those who need it most right now.



Thank you all 👾💞 https://t.co/KX5m5GXJ9B — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 28, 2020

These small instances prove that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's popularity isn't just an inflated figure of some kind. With the kind of work that she does, the world could definitely do with more politicians like her!