"The process and route to the trophy has been really special": Red Bull Wololo's AOE 1 champion on finals win, new player advice, and more

The Age of Empires Red Bull Wololo: Legacy tournament has ended, and AOE 1’s victor was Chim Se Di Nang of Vietnam, who came out on top against BiBi in the grand finals, representing his team, Slow But Sure. An incredible Age of Empires 1 player, he’s been competing in tournaments for nearly 13 years.

In a recent interaction with Sportskeeda, Chim Se opened up about qualifying for the Red Bull Wololo event and shared what it was like to compete in a castle in Germany. He also offered some advice to up-and-coming players for Age of Empires.

Chim Se on taking part in the Red Bull Wololo

Q) What was your experience like taking part in the Red Bull Wololo?

Chim: I’ve played in Age of Empires tournaments for almost 13 years, and this is the most special one I’ve ever taken part in. The event was really cool and I’m so happy that I was able to be a part of it.

Q) You played against some of the best players that Age of Empires offers. Who would you say was the most challenging player to deal with?

Chim: The hardest opponent that I faced in this tournament is Cù "Cam Quýt" Phú. We played previously in the qualifiers and he beat me.

Q) What was it like competing within an actual castle in Germany?

Chim: I’ve played in almost 100 or even 200 tournaments, but this is the first one I’ve played in Germany, which is really beautiful. But playing it in Germany and in a castle – it’s really insane.

Q) There were several routes for players to find their way into this tournament. What was yours like?

Chim: The process and route to the trophy has been really special. When I was able to lift the trophy after all the work, it was my favorite moment of playing in the tournament and of my whole gaming career.

Q) What gave you the competitive edge to win in the end? What makes your gameplay unique?

Chim: My strength is definitely the API (actions per minute), which is really high compared to other players. You need to have quick and good decision-making, and this is what differentiates me from others. I’m really calm, especially in the big moments. I’m really good at that and that’s what makes all the difference.

Q) Age of Empires can be a pretty challenging game franchise to get into. Any tips or advice for players seeing the tournament, who want to try the game out?

Chim: The game is really hard to play, as there are a wide number of strategies and skills required. If you want to up your levels, you need to understand the game, play more and watch the best players. This is the best tip I can give to new players.

Chim Se actively competes in Age of Empires 1 beyond the Red Bull Wololo, and can regularly be found making Age of Empires 1 content on YouTube.

