The rumored Bloodborne remaster is reportedly targeting a 2025 release on the PlayStation 5

A remastered version of Bloodborne has been something that fans of the FromSoftware and PlayStation Studios title have been asking for for almost half a decade at this point. If the recent leaks are to be believed, it seems a remaster for the PS4 exclusive is soon going to become a reality, with some sources reporting a potential announcement during the upcoming State of Play.

The leak comes courtesy of Reddit user "I'm a Hero Too," who has a proven track record of predicting titles like Persona 3 Reload before the game was officially announced by Atlas. While mentioning the remaster, the Reddit user also spoke of a potential 2025 release date for the game.

Here's everything you need to know about the recent leaks regarding the Bloodborne remaster, including the studio behind the title, its potential release window, and more.

According to the leaker, PlayStation is targeting a 2025 release date for Bloodborne remaster

According to I'm a Hero Too, PlayStation is targeting a potential 2025 release window for the remaster, hinting at the game being already in development. Contrary to the previous first-party remasters, the Bloodborne remaster for the PS5 is being helmed by Nixxes, instead of Bluepoint Games, who are working on their own original IP.

The leaker has also mentioned that the upcoming PlayStation State of Play for September 2023 will include an official announcement for the remaster, alongside updates on other previously announced PlayStation 5 titles. While it's unclear whether the remaster will make its way to PCs, given PlayStation and, most importantly, Nixxes' recent track record, it's very likely.

From Horizon Zero Dawn to Uncharted, over the last few years, PlayStation has been steadily building a compelling PC library, with some of its most beloved PS4-generation games being ported over to the platform.

That said, despite looking like a natural choice for a PC port and something that fans have been asking for ever since the announcement of the PS5 systems, Bloodborne never received a remaster or a PC version.

While the leaks and shreds of evidence are quite compelling, they're still coming from unofficial sources.

As such, until PlayStation and/or Nixxes themselves officially announce the title, fans should take the leaks with a grain of salt.