The White House monitors GameStop situation, while Blockbuster gains momentum

By now, most people are aware of the series of events leading up to the rise of GameStop's stocks. In one of the most unexpected developments of 2021, the surge in GameStops's stocks has left the world baffled and sent the Internet into a meme frenzy.

So the snakes got played. Ooops. I take it the snakes have been doing this for a long time with almost no risk until now. — Michael (@the_joneser2112) January 27, 2021

GameStop stocks remained at a nominal price of $38.50 each as of January 21st, 2021. This was despite a gentle rise in Gamestop's stocks during the 2nd half of 2020, driven by a new Microsoft partnership and financial gains over the holiday season,

“I didn’t realize it was this cult-like.” The Reddit crowd, trading forgotten stocks like GameStop and AMC, is turning Wall Street upside down. https://t.co/p0NaFj7rKb — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) January 28, 2021

What started as a taunt from Wall Street ended up surging GameStop's stock, which reach a staggering $347.51 per share.

GameStop Stock Price Rise (Image Via Google)

The White House steps in

The sudden surge was fueled largely by the Wall Street bets subreddit. Redditors stepped in to save a dying business and help inject some much-needed value.

Following the series of events, The White House has now stepped in and stated that it will be closely monitoring the "GameStop Reddit situation" as the company's stock prices continue to soar. As far as anyone can tell, Reddit is at war with Wall Street and will be for some time.

White House @PressSec Jen Psaki says the Biden team is "monitoring" the surge of GameStop shares.



"The stock market isn’t the only measure of the health of our economy," she said at a press briefing pic.twitter.com/AU7KiRU90B — Bloomberg Quicktake (@Quicktake) January 27, 2021

Jen Psaki, Press Secretary for the White House, had this to say about the GameStop issue:

"Our team, our economic team, including Secretary [Janet] Yellen and others, are monitoring the situation. It’s a good reminder though that the stock market isn’t the only measure of the health of our economy. It doesn’t reflect how middle- and working-class families are doing."

Blockbuster blows minds

In another development, Blockbuster's stock surged over 6060% in the last five days despite being bankrupt for nearly 11 years and having only one remaining brick and motor location in the US. BB Liquidating Inc. enjoyed a spike of 774% on Tuesday alone.

Blockbuster stock up 774% this morning https://t.co/ExnZbfl3f6 — Tom Gara (@tomgara) January 27, 2021

On January 2nd, 2021, shares worth a mere $0.0033. However, on Tuesday, the shares were worth $0.20. Despite the massive surge, the value of the shares is minuscule.

The surge is likely to go nowhere as the market value is beyond repair. It will be nearly impossible to restore Blockbuster to its former glory.

Blockbuster Stock Price Rise (Image Via Google)

At the moment, stocks have dropped to a mere $0.11. This serves as a reminder as to how volatile and fickle the stock market is. Things seem to be quietening down now, and no further developments are likely to occur anytime soon.