The Witcher 4 gameplay first look might be coming sooner than expected

After an in-engine trailer earlier this year, CD Projekt RED has confirmed that The Witcher 4 will once again return to impress fans, this time at the upcoming State of Unreal showcase. The official Witcher account on X revealed the collaboration with Epic Games' Unreal Engine development team to present graphics tech to be utilized in the game, which could offer the first look at gameplay.
Here's everything to know about The Witcher 4's appearance at State of Play, including timings and other details for the upcoming livestream.
The Witcher 4 to be featured at State of Unreal 2025: Date, timings, and more
The official post suggests that the showcase will feature "innovative technology" that will also be powering the next chapter in CDPR's fantasy action-RPG series. Past instances of the showcase have revealed new game announcements and trailers as well as gameplay for titles like Dune Awakening, Marvel 1943: Ride of Hydra, and more.
This is on top of an in-depth deep dive about how various upcoming Unreal Engine-powered games utilize the technology in different ways to enhance visual fidelity, and more. While precise details about The Witcher 4 at this event are scarce at this point, we should find out more when it airs on June 3, 2025, at 6:30 AM PT.
Here are the timings across all major time zones:
- Pacific Time (PT): June 3, 2025, at 6.30 am
- Mountain Time (MT): June 3, 2025, at 7.30 am
- Central Time (CT): June 3, 2025, at 8.30 am
- Eastern Time (ET): June 3, 2025, at 9.30 am
- Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): June 3, 2025, at 2.30 pm
- Central European Time (CET): June 3, 2025, at 3.30 pm
- Moscow Standard Time (MSK): June 3, 2025, at 5.30 pm
- Indian Standard Time (IST): June 3, 2025, at 8 pm
- China Standard Time (CST): June 3, 2025, at 10.30 pm
- Japan Standard Time (JST): June 3, 2025, at 11.30 pm
- Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT): June 3, 2025 1 am
- New Zealand Daylight Time (NZDT): June 3, 2025, at 3.30 am
While it will air on Twitch and YouTube for fans to watch, those who can, can book tickets to visit the event in-person in Orlando, Florida, in the USA. Check out the embedded YouTube link to head straight to the livestream when it begins.
