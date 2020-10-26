Back in 2018, when Telltale Games shut its doors, people believed that The Wolf Among Us 2 would never see the light of the day. Fast forward to 2020, and we have news that the sequel is finally confirmed. Although the game may not reach us before 2021, the fact that it has returned for development is music to the ears of fans who've been waiting eagerly for this sequel.

The Wolf Among Us 2 is being developed by Telltale Games, which is now backed by LCG Entertainment and AdHoc Studios (formed by ex-telltale employees). Given the nature of the collaboration, it's worth believing that The Wolf Among Us 2 would have the same elements which had made the game a cult hit.

Check out the trailer if you haven't seen it yet:

The Wolf Among Us 2: News

For now, reports suggest that the game has finally entered production. By which, we can assume that the story has been done or is yet to be completed and that the company may now be deciding on the game engine and other factors essential to the development of The Wolf Among Us 2.

As per the LCG Entertainment website and their LinkedIn post, the company is hiring an Art Director, a Gameplay Programmer, and a Technical Artist. The listing explicitly mentions that they're for The Wolf Among Us 2 and not for any new IP. So here's to hoping that we get to see it soon.

Narrated by Snow White, she asks Bigsby to become the big bad wolf for them again, to which he replies, "Always." Now what this means for the future of the storyline, only time shall tell.

Adam Harrington returns as Bigsby in this edition as well. The neon-lit trailer assures the return of the elements which made the game so famous in the first place.

The most important question at this point is which platforms will be receiving the game. LCG Entertainment did confirm that the game would be coming on consoles. However, they didn't specify which ones. But then again, we can hope that the game will hit the popular consoles.

Truth be told, most of it is speculation at this point in time, but with whatever assurance the company has given us, The Wolf Among Us 2 won't make us wait too long anymore.