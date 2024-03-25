"The zero times married": Destiny reacts to HasanAbi calling him "two-times divorced" on stream

Political commentators Steven "Destiny" and Hasan "HasanAbi" have locked horns again after the latter called the former out in his recent stream. Destiny called Hasan a "zero times married" individual after the latter made comments regarding his marriage and accused him of "manipulating" those around him. However, towards the end of the clip, Hasan continued, alleging that he "left his wife" behind in favor of a "fan's girlfriend."

Pausing the video after Hasan called him "two-times divorced," Steven laughingly reacted to the initial comments, stating:

"Okay, sure, two-times divorced. We're reaching the 2009 there, okay. But like as opposed to what? The zero times married? I mean like, what? Okay?"

"Manipulating people in his orbit" - HasanAbi accuses Destiny of leaving his first wife for a "fan's girlfriend"

Destiny and HasanAbi have not enjoyed an amicable relationship with each other for a while. The two frequently disagree on various issues and call each other out on their streams.

In a clip of Hasan's stream uploaded to Destiny's subreddit, he could be heard accusing Steven of "manipulating" people in his vicinity while using "clout" as leverage. Hasan further alleged that Steven had "left" his child and first wife "behind" to eventually marry a "fan's girlfriend":

"I'm jealous of a two-time divorced, zero friends having only f**king manipulating people in his orbit by offering them a crumb of clout. Doo-doo f**king left his child and his first wife behind to go f**k a fan's girlfriend, married the fan's girlfriend, only to get divorced by the fan's girlfriend."

Replying to the comments made by HasanAbi, Destiny called him an "anti-fan" and speculated why the Turkish-American streamer had "so much detail" about his personal life. He stated:

"Why, he even has the, he even has the anti-fan lingo down. Jesus! My god!... How does he have so much detail? Holy sh**! Oh my god!"

The "fan's girlfriend" being referred to in the situation is Swedish internet personality Melina Goransson, whom he married in 2021 as part of an open relationship. In August 2023, Melina's passport was reportedly seized by authorities after facing tax fraud charges, with possible criminal charges being applied.

A few months later, in December 2023, she received a ban on Twitch. Soon after, the pair announced their divorce after Steven alleged that Melina had become "obsessed" with an "abusive/toxic" individual from Sweden, causing him to cut ties with her.