"They’ll just do a bad retelling of the games": PlayStation fans react to news of God of War and Horizon web series

In a fresh set of news, a few PlayStation games will be moving to the realm of television and streaming services. In fact, video games being converted into television shows and web series is nothing new and has been a rather common trend. However, the latest news showcases Sony's plans to follow the success it had with the recent Unchartered movie.

Richardi @Wooooooble @BenjiSales honestly a horizon anthology series would be cool if it focused on different aspects of the world. but i'm sure they'll just do a bad retelling of the games

This news indicates that at least three IPs from PlayStation will be getting new releases under different production houses. The reported news points towards Horizon, God of War, and Gran Turismo. Horizon will be created by Netflix, while God of War will be produced by Amazon, as rumored previously. The details about Gran Turismo aren't clear as of yet, so fans will need to wait. Naturally, the gaming community quickly expressed their reactions to seeing their favorite games in a different light.

The gaming community reacts to news of PlayStation IPs being adapted for different series

Since the news broke, the gaming community has been quite excited. Games like God of War have created a cult following, and it would be interesting to see the exciting storyline explained as a show. However, many fans have different opinions about how PlayStation will go ahead with its plans.

Benji-Sales @BenjiSales Sony has officially announced new PlayStation Productions Series in Development



• Horizon coming to Netflix

• God of War coming to Amazon (previously rumored)

• Gran Turismo (no service announced)



Benji-Sales @BenjiSales Sony has officially announced new PlayStation Productions Series in Development

• Horizon coming to Netflix

• God of War coming to Amazon (previously rumored)

• Gran Turismo (no service announced)

Sony continues to heavily expand their PlayStation IP into Series / Movies

One fan believes that God of War should be turned into a movie instead of a series. The fan feels that the budget for a TV series will be much more limited, surely hampering the production quality. In general, God of War is perhaps the best PlayStation IP and a massive hit among fans.

korii @koriibliss @BenjiSales Horizon and God of War should be film series but whatever. The scale of those games will not be properly represented with TV budgets. Horizon and God of War are epics that need next level CGI to feel authentic.

One fan wants Horizon to follow a fresh timeline of events where it will show how the situation came to Zero Dawn (the first game). The fan also wants the series to show how humanity fell and what were the events that led to it.

Switch 🤟🔥 @LuisN_94



Switch 🤟🔥 @LuisN_94

Would be awesome to see and a perfect jumping off point for newcomers to the franchise! @BenjiSales I'm really hoping the Horizon series starts off during Elisabeth Sobeck's timeline, showing us the creation of Zero Dawn and the downfall of humanity.Would be awesome to see and a perfect jumping off point for newcomers to the franchise!

In contrast, one Twitter user thinks that the TV series should follow Aloy and keep the background story as a mystery.

DarkSirius @The_Darksirius @LuisN_94 @BenjiSales I think the story should still be about Aloy's world. It keeps the mystery of "what happened" to humanity intact. That's what made the narrative in the game so interesting.

What's interesting to some is the fact that Sony is putting all these shows under different production houses. The usual trend with such decisions is that the IP owners lease/rent it to a single production house instead of multiple ones.

𝕬𝔍 🥀 @GRIMMYRAX @BenjiSales It's interesting how Sony is putting all of their IP's movies and shows in different places. I'd prefer it if they just struck a deal with somebody like HBO Max (they already have a deal with Netflix) and put all their stuff in one place but I'm excited nonetheless.

Some fans are rather skeptical about the upcoming shows and want to wait for a possible cast reveal to decide how hyped they will be.

me @kxngdemix @BenjiSales Okay… Okay. I'll wait until we get a cast announced for Horizon to see if it is a massive L or a pass. For the love of God u don't want some hot garbage Sony, do not do it wrong.

The news of the Horizon series seems to be what has gotten many fans excited. Some tend to think that the overall setting will be perfect, but hopefully, Netflix won't make the same mistakes that Paramount did with the Halo series.

Toriksta🇱🇾 | セージ | #Persona25thHYPE @toriksta



Toriksta🇱🇾 | セージ | #Persona25thHYPE @toriksta

Just hope they nail it good and not make as horrible as Halo was @BenjiSales A Horizon series sounds cool as heck! Aloys world and it's vast mysteries and findings sounds perfect for a Netflix series.Just hope they nail it good and not make as horrible as Halo was💀

One fan is skeptical as they believe that TV series based on video games are generally hit-or-miss.

F.T. Wolf (likes to blog) @FTWolf4

F.T. Wolf (likes to blog) @FTWolf4

I got a PS5 last year and have fallen in love with Horizon & God of War. I'm of course happy to see them get expanded but I fear for their quality. Video game adaptations have become better these days but they're still rather hit or miss. @BenjiSales I´ve got mixed feelings.🤔

It appears that the decision to adopt the games on to the screens has gone well with most fans as they think that the PlayStation IPs are perfect.

Sandeep Singh Sandhu @Sandeep74361413 @BenjiSales PlayStation IPs can become great Shows. Great Step Taken by PlayStation. Well i think Last of US Series is also Coming on HBO. If i am right Last of US will be the first tv adaptation of a PlayStation Franchise.

It now remains to be seen when the series will finally be released. Moreover, fans will also be eager to know what exact direction a potential Gran Turismo series will take. In general, PlayStation fans can surely expect some exciting times in the coming days.

