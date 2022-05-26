"They’ll just do a bad retelling of the games": PlayStation fans react to news of God of War and Horizon web series

In a fresh set of news, a few PlayStation games will be moving to the realm of television and streaming services. In fact, video games being converted into television shows and web series is nothing new and has been a rather common trend. However, the latest news showcases Sony's plans to follow the success it had with the recent Unchartered movie.
This news indicates that at least three IPs from PlayStation will be getting new releases under different production houses. The reported news points towards Horizon, God of War, and Gran Turismo. Horizon will be created by Netflix, while God of War will be produced by Amazon, as rumored previously. The details about Gran Turismo aren't clear as of yet, so fans will need to wait. Naturally, the gaming community quickly expressed their reactions to seeing their favorite games in a different light.
The gaming community reacts to news of PlayStation IPs being adapted for different series
Since the news broke, the gaming community has been quite excited. Games like God of War have created a cult following, and it would be interesting to see the exciting storyline explained as a show. However, many fans have different opinions about how PlayStation will go ahead with its plans.
One fan believes that God of War should be turned into a movie instead of a series. The fan feels that the budget for a TV series will be much more limited, surely hampering the production quality. In general, God of War is perhaps the best PlayStation IP and a massive hit among fans.
One fan wants Horizon to follow a fresh timeline of events where it will show how the situation came to Zero Dawn (the first game). The fan also wants the series to show how humanity fell and what were the events that led to it.
In contrast, one Twitter user thinks that the TV series should follow Aloy and keep the background story as a mystery.
What's interesting to some is the fact that Sony is putting all these shows under different production houses. The usual trend with such decisions is that the IP owners lease/rent it to a single production house instead of multiple ones.
Some fans are rather skeptical about the upcoming shows and want to wait for a possible cast reveal to decide how hyped they will be.
The news of the Horizon series seems to be what has gotten many fans excited. Some tend to think that the overall setting will be perfect, but hopefully, Netflix won't make the same mistakes that Paramount did with the Halo series.
One fan is skeptical as they believe that TV series based on video games are generally hit-or-miss.
It appears that the decision to adopt the games on to the screens has gone well with most fans as they think that the PlayStation IPs are perfect.
It now remains to be seen when the series will finally be released. Moreover, fans will also be eager to know what exact direction a potential Gran Turismo series will take. In general, PlayStation fans can surely expect some exciting times in the coming days.