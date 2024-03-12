"This hurts me a lot": Dream talks about Caitibugzz's friend group not liking him amid GeorgeNotFound assault controversy

Clay "Dream" has expressed his feelings regarding statements being made by Caitibugzz's friends following the serious accusations of sexual assault made by Caiti against Dream SMP member GeorgeNotFound. She had alleged that George had non-consensually touched her, doing so within view of other individuals present on the scene. On the other side, Clay has responded in defense of George, stating that their interactions were "extremely positive" throughout the night, and she had many "opportunities of separation."

Dream took to his Space on X to give his opinion regarding the situation, stating that he would "love to talk" about any misapprehension and suggested that he had no idea of the situation until the accusations were made. Further, Clay apologized to Caiti for not making the environment conducive enough for her to express her feelings:

"It hurts me to even think about the fact that she was afraid, that Caiti was afraid, to something to me. That hurts me, that hurts me a lot. And that is my fault as well, so I'm sorry Caiti, I'm sorry that you felt that I was not approachable enough for you to express your feelings or your pain or what happened."

"I had no idea" - Dream talks about Caitibugzz's allegations amid comments by her friends

Dream has taken to X Space to talk further about the allegations by Caitibugzz and also mentioned the posts by her friends, reportedly calling him an "evil, manipulative mastermind" and stating that he was willing to listen and talk about "anything":

"I'm not this horrible person that will bite your head off. I would love to talk about anything, anything at all. Any misunderstanding, any disagreements, anything. I'm not- again, this is not about this specifically. This is just in general, because I had no idea... They tweet like I'm this evil, manipulative mastermind, essentially... I'm a human being, I'm a human being, that I will listen to you, I will talk to you..."

Fans have since reacted to Clay's comments, with many speculating and commenting about his involvement in the matter:

Many Dream SMP members have been recently involved in a series of allegations. This includes Wilbur Soot, who was accused by Shelby Shubble of "biting" her repeatedly to the point where she would be in pain. The pair also had to use a safe word. She further alleged that the creator would also bite harder upon the safe word being uttered.