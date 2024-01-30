"This is massive omg": Fans react as British YouTube group Sidemen tease Netflix show on social media

British YouTube group Sidemen recently dropped a teaser for an upcoming show on Netflix, sending fans into a frenzy. In a video posted on X by the group on January 30, 2024, their logo is first seen, followed by the classic Netflix intro. Soon after, the words "Coming Soon" appeared on the screen, hinting at an upcoming Sidemen production on the giant entertainment platform.

Fellow Twitch streamer @samham__ congratulated the group on their major endeavor into the mainstream entertainment business:

"This is massive omg"

Expand Tweet

"How soon is soon?" - Fans react to a teaser released by Sidemen for an upcoming project for Netflix

Expand Tweet

Sidemen is a septet of popular YouTubers that emerged in 2013. The team involves members: Olajide "KSI," Harry "Wroetoshaw," Simon "Miniminter," Vik "Vikkstar123," Josh "Zerkaa," Ethan "Behzinga," and Tobi "TBJZL." Together, these YouTubers create a wide range of content, including challenges, comedy, and video game commentary.

They are extremely popular online, particularly on YouTube, with over 20 million subscribers on their main channel, apart from the millions on their individual channels. With the arrival of the teaser, fans are speculating about the release date of their upcoming project and its content.

User @RageEffect_ wondered how long it would take for the project to release:

"How soon is soon?"

Expand Tweet

Another user @Brunosprop called it a "huge" achievement and expressed their excitement regarding the same:

Expand Tweet

On the other side, @boibratilan stated the group's upcoming show would be "big" and that they were "cooking" up something good:

Expand Tweet

User @CFCHorpe_ noted that it might motivate them to renew their Netflix subscription:

Expand Tweet

Many expressed their desire to watch the show and support the group:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Some more pertinent reactions include:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The group has been making business ventures in multiple areas, with their restaurant chain "Sides" opening in multiple locations worldwide. The septet announced in May 2023 that they planned to expand Sides as a standalone restaurant in ten locations across England and Scotland.

However, things took a negative turn when the group was banned from the opening ceremony of their restaurant in West Midlands. The local authorities predicted a footfall of 10,000 and subsequently banned the Sidemen from attending the ceremony.