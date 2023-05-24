"Thrilled to be part of the LCS": Disguised Toast announces professional League of Legends team

Twitch star Disguised Toast has revealed that he has acquired a professional League of Legends team to compete in the upcoming North American Challenger League under the Disguised banner. This is not his first foray into the world of competitive esports, having gotten a team for Riot Games' tactical shooter Valorant last year featuring veteran players like Steel and Yay.

The streamer made this revelation on social media by joking about buying esports teams. He also disclosed how excited he was at joining the LCS ecosystem by competing in the Challengers. His tweet reads:

"O boy here I go buying an esports team again. Thrilled to be part of the LCS ecosystem and will be trying our best to bring some excitement to the scene"

DSG Toast @DisguisedToast



thrilled to be part of the LCS ecosystem and will be trying our best to bring some excitement to the scene DSG @Disguised ITS OFFICIAL!



We are excited to announce that DSG will be participating in the upcoming NA Challenger League for LoL. ITS OFFICIAL!We are excited to announce that DSG will be participating in the upcoming NA Challenger League for LoL. https://t.co/6arozCEijE o boy here i go buying an esports team againthrilled to be part of the LCS ecosystem and will be trying our best to bring some excitement to the scene twitter.com/Disguised/stat… o boy here i go buying an esports team againthrilled to be part of the LCS ecosystem and will be trying our best to bring some excitement to the scene twitter.com/Disguised/stat…

"Best of luck": Twitter reacts to Disguised Toast's League of Legends team announcement

Disguised Toast had teased a potential entry into the world of competitive League of Legends a couple of days ago, asking his Twitter users who they would like to see on the roster. The question elicited quite a few responses, with many esports personalities pitching players and full rosters that they thought would be a good idea to sponsor.

Jeremy Wang, better known as Disguised Toast, has no doubt made quite the difference in the Valorant competitive scene, having been one of the first content creators to own their teams in the VCT. Months after his announcement, others such as Ludwig and MoistCr1TiKaL followed suit with Moist Moguls.

The OfflineTV member not only has one team in the men's category but also acquired one for the VCT Gamechangers that featured fellow streamers such as Kyedae, Quarterjade, and Sydeon. His League of Legends team will be competing in the Challengers League as part of non-academy teams like Cincinnati Fear and Team Liquid Challengers.

Fans of the streamer have extended their support on social media, wishing the DSG League of Legends team all the best. Here are some of the reactions:

Matt Samuelson @Cubbyxx @DisguisedToast Best of luck looking forward to seeing who you field and the org compete. @DisguisedToast Best of luck looking forward to seeing who you field and the org compete.

Disguised Toast is yet to announce the names of the players who will compete under the DSG banner in League of Legends. With the NACL open qualifiers to start on June 10, the details should be released soon enough.

Poll : 0 votes