"To honor India’s past": Take-Two's Zynga partners with Indian government to bring games celebrating the country's 75th Independence Day

Zynga Inc., a publishing label of Take-Two Interactive, announced earlier today that they would be partnering with India's Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in order to launch an educational game campaign to celebrate 75 years of the country's independence under the initiative of Azad Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Two games will be borne out of this partnership as Zynga strives to release free titles that narrate the history behind India's journey to independence alongside fun gameplay. Furthermore, completing these games will net players an official certificate of completion to mark their achievements.

Kishore Kichili, Senior Vice President, Games and Country Head of Zynga India, explained that their mission at the company is to connect people through games and their initiative is to utilize the interactive medium of video games as "a teaching experience about this important era."

Zynga set to bring Azadi Quest: Match 3 Puzzle and Azadi Quest: Heroes of Bharat in partnership with Indian Government

With regards to the partnership with the Indian government, Kichili stated:

"The path to independence commemorates a transformative milestone in India’s history and we are proud to be a part of this important national effort to honor India’s past."

The two games on offer are Azadi Quest: Match 3 Puzzle and Azadi Quest: Heroes of Bharat. They are set to chronicle India's journey to independence and commemorate its 75th year.

Azadi Quest: Match 3 Puzzle is a game narrated by a grandmother to her granddaughter, Rekha, who is interested in history, as well as Chhotu, Rekha's brother, and the family dog, Sheru. Through the tales told by the grandmother as she recounts the past, players will be able to follow the journey of India's Independence.

The game is set to highlight freedom fighters, historic milestones, and iconic movements as players progress through gameplay. According to Zynga, there are also trivia cards that can be collected which showcase "key moments in history, compete on leaderboards, and share in-game rewards and progress on social media."

Azadi Quest: Heroes of Bharat is designed as a quiz game that has 750 questions about India's quest for independence. It is meant to test and enrich players' knowledge about the "unsung Azad Veer" of India's independence struggles. Furthermore, there are 75 trivia cards that can be collected during the course of the game.

Anurag Thakur @ianuragthakur



These mobile games are designed to engage, entertain and educate the people about the glorious history of India's freedom.



Check it out 🏼



Download & Play Now: Delighted to launch #Azadiquest games marking India’s #amritmahotsav These mobile games are designed to engage, entertain and educate the people about the glorious history of India's freedom.Check it outDownload & Play Now: mib.gov.in/commonpages/az… Delighted to launch #Azadiquest games marking India’s #amritmahotsav !These mobile games are designed to engage, entertain and educate the people about the glorious history of India's freedom.Check it out 👇🏼Download & Play Now: mib.gov.in/commonpages/az… https://t.co/KGMf2Tkey5

Commenting on the initiative, Anurag Singh Thakur, the Minister of Information and Broadcasting, said:

"What better medium than gaming could be there to engage the youth to ensure they know the history of our country. These mobile games use the interactive medium to engage, entertain, and educate the people of India and abroad about the efforts of numerous unsung heroes of the Indian freedom movement."

Both Azadi Quest: Match 3 and Azadi Quest: Heroes of Bharat are available to download for free on Google Play and the App Store.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Atul S