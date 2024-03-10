"Too specific for someone to lie about" - Twitch streamer Novaruu accuses GeorgeNotFound of having "weird tickling kink," supports Caitibugzz

Minecraft YouTuber George "GeorgeNotFound" is currently embroiled in a controversy after allegations of assault were seemingly levied against him by Twitch streamer Caitibugzz. The latter stated in a livestream that she had been assaulted by a "significantly older" and "popular content creator." Many netizens went on to accuse George, and he subsequently dismissed the claims in a post on X.

However, with time, more of Caiti's friends and supporters have spoken out against George, including Twitch streamer Novaruu. She claims to know that he has a "weird tickling kink" and finds this too "specific" for someone to be untruthful about.

"Never touch someone without consent" - Fans react as Novaruu comments on GeorgeNotFound's "weird tickling kink" following assault allegations

Caitibugzz made damning accusations in a recent stream on Twitch against a "popular creator" whom she did not directly name, but many assumed that GeorgeNotFound was the one being talked about. She was "freshly eighteen" at the time of the alleged incident and had "just graduated high school a few weeks prior." The visibly distraught streamer also detailed the mental anguish she underwent after the alleged abuse.

In response to fans calling him out, George posted on X that he would be doing a "very serious stream" after gathering the "information and evidence" he could share with his audience. He further claimed that he would never impinge on someone's sexual boundaries or assault anyone.

However, fellow streamer Novaruu replied to George, asserting that they both knew he had a "weird tickling kink." The transcript of Caitibugzz's stream where she made the accusations appears to support that, and Novaruu is inclined to believe that Caitibugzz would not lie about something so specific. The transcript detailed how the accused would supposedly "slip his hand" under her clothes in an inappropriate manner non-consensually, even in the presence of other people, including Caiti's best friend.

Many fans have called this behavior "disgusting" and stated that nobody should touch someone else without consent:

"You never touch someone without Consent to do so"

Dream SMP member Wilbur Soot was also recently accused of abuse by his ex-girlfriend Shelby Shubble. She alleged that the creator would be "living in filth" while they were together and had resorted to physically abusing her. He allegedly bit her non-consensually to an extent that caused her intense pain. They even had to establish a safe word, which he would then allegedly ignore.