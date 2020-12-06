Cyberpunk 2077 is a new age RPG game. Unlike other RPG games, there are a few things CD Projekt is doing differently.

Different is almost always good. That's what sets the game apart from the plethora of other games in the market. Cyberpunk 2077 may have a futuristic element to it and so performing certain acts in the game should be easier than in other RPGs. But that doesn't seem to be the case.

What all is Cyberpunk 2077 doing differently in the game?

#1 Commandeering vehicles

Commandeering a vehicle is easy in any RPG. However, with Cyberpunk 2077, that isn't the case. Players cannot just walk up to the street and walk away with any car they like.

Players will need to have a specific skill set to be able to commandeer vehicles. Even when they can commandeer vehicles, they won't be able to keep them throughout the game. Players do have the option, however, to purchase any vehicle they want to in-game and make it their own.

#2 Street Cred

Cyberpunk 2077 features two different kinds of experience points. One is the standard XP which all games have and the other is known as Street Cred.

Street Cred is something that players earn through side missions. Leveling up Street Cred gives access to different items in the shop. This is CD Projekt's way of trying to give players an incentive to focus on side missions and not just play the main storyline.

#3 Streamer Mode

The recent DMCA strikes on Twitch have caused a lot of uproar in the streaming community. To make things easier for the streamers, CD Projekt has come up with something known as the streamer mode.

Enabling this mode allows players to easily stream the game. While in this mode, nudity is turned off and all licensed music is muted, allowing players to replace it with their own original music.

While these happen to be the top 3 things that Cyberpunk 2077 is doing differently, there are tons of other features in the game that make it stand out from the crowd of other role-playing games. How it fares in the gaming community remains to be seen.