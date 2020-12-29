Garena Free Fire tops the rankings of most downloaded mobile games in 2020, PUBG Mobile on 4th spot

2020 has proved itself to be a remarkable year for mobile games. The industry is growing exponentially. Mobile games generated more than 86.3 billion USD in revenue, with a year on year growth of 25.6 percent.

More than five games crossed billion-dollar revenue in 2020. PUBG Mobile led the charge after crossing 2.6 billion dollars in 2020 alone.

App analytics firm SensorTower published a report on mobile games for the year 2020 (Jan 1st to December 12th 2020).

The report was on the most downloaded mobile games worldwide (includes app downloads from Google Play Store and Apple's App Store only).

Top 5 mobile games of 2020 by downloads:

Hunter assassin

#5. - Hunter Assassin: The single-player action-adventure game developed by Ruby game studios is sitting pretty in fifth for the most global downloads in 2020. It had around 200.4 million downloads in 2020.

#4. - PUBG Mobile: The battle royale was launched in 2018 by Chinese video gaming giant Tencent.

It has been a fan favourite since its release. It is also the highest-earning game of 2020. With 232.5 million downloads in 2020, the game sits at fourth place for the most global downloads in 2020.

#3. - Subway Surfers: It is an endless runner mobile game and runs on Unity Engine. This game was co-developed by Kiloo and Sybo Games. It was released in 2012 and reached 2 billion downloads in 2018.

The game is still a favourite. It bagged 235.4 million downloads in 2020. It has led the wave for mobile games for a wholedecade.

#2. - Among Us: Among Us, an online multiplayer game developed by InnerSloth, was launched in 2018 by the three-person team.

However, the game only gained populariity in 2020 due to the streaming wave.

The game became extremely popular in less than six months. It now stands at 2nd place in the global mobile game downloads with 256.3 million downloads in 2020.

Free Fire

#1.- Free Fire: Free Fire by Garena is the most downloaded mobile game of 2020 with around 266.2 million downloads. It is a favourite in markets like LATAM, SEA, and SA.

Free Fire's fast-paced gameplay and compatibility with low-end smartphones are two factors for its popularity.

The game also won the Mobile Game of the Year presented by Esports Awards 2020. The future of mobile gaming looks promising.