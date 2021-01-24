Top 5 players post Day 2 of the PMGC 2020 Finals

The second day of the PMGC 2020 finals concluded today. After a brief hiatus due to the network issues earlier in the week, the second day saw the teams proving their mettle after competing in a total of seven matches. Players and teams performed to the best of their abilities and put on a fantastic show for the audience.

At the end of the day, Klas Digital Athletics maintained their top spot with 139 points. Following them were Team Secret with 129 points. Nova Esports finished third with 128 points to round off the top three teams.

PMGC Finals: Overall standings after day 2

Here is the overall rankings from Day 2 Match 13 of the PUBG MOBILE GLOBAL CHAMPIONSHIP 2020 Finals Season Zero! #PMGC #WEONTOP



What a turn around for these teams. With two remaining days left, it can be anyone's game now as we have seen. Tune in tomorrow at 15:00 pm GMT+. pic.twitter.com/4b5fpyIcDX — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) January 24, 2021

Top 5 players post Day 2 of the PMGC Finals:

#1 - Suk (4 Angry Men): Suk, the IGL of 4 Angry Men, maintained his top spot with a total of 25 kills and 5,221 damage. His total survival time was a whopping 287 minutes and four seconds, while his overall contribution to the team was 30.7%.

#2 - Order (Nova Esports): Order, the star fragger from Nova Esports climbed to the second spot today with 26 kills and 5,173 damage. His total survival time was an impressive 266 minutes and 10 seconds, while his overall contribution to the team was 28.1%.

#3 - Oldboy (Natus Vincere): Oldboy, the veteran player from NAVI, maintained his position in the top five players with a total of 20 kills and 4,551 damage. His total survival time was 239 minutes and 51 seconds, with an overall contribution to the team of 27%

#4 - Soulless (Klas Digital Athletics): Soulles, the Turkish player from DA, entered the top five players today with a total of 18 kills and 4,149 damage. His total survival time was a decent 267 minutes and 31 seconds, while his overall contribution to the team was 31.4%

#5 - Zuxxy (Bigetron Red Aliens): Zuxxy, the star kid from BTR, also entered the top five players for the first time. He secured a total of 18 kills while dealing a total damage of 4,192. His total survival time was a whopping 257 minutes and 28 seconds, while his overall contribution to the team was 32.1%.

With two more days to go, it will be interesting to see which team will emerge champions and take home the prize of $700,000.