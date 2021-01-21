Top 5 players to watch in PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) Finals 

The PUBG Mobile Global Championship, aka PMGC Finals, is kicking off today, i.e., 21st January 2021. Fans of PUBG Mobile Esports worldwide have been eagerly waiting to see the best players and teams from around the world competing for the ultimate prize pool of $1.2 million. The finals will be a four-day event with 24 matches in total. Earlier, during the League Stage of the tournament, which lasted for around a month, the top 16 out of 24 teams qualified for the finals.

Top 5 players to watch out for in the PMGC Finals:

5. Gonzo (Konina Power)

Gonzo hails from Kazakhstan and has been in top form during this season. Having helped his team win the PMCO Fall Split: Russia & CIS, Gonzo performed extremely well during the League Stage of the PMGC. He consistently featured on the kill leaderboards during the event. His effort helped his team secure the fourth spot at the end. Gonzo also won the title of Headshot Master during the event.

4. Earnny (RRQ Athena)

Earnny hails from Thailand and is a veteran of PUBG Mobile Esports. He has maintained consistency heading into the event's finals and consistently featured in the kill leaderboards during the event's league stage. He was also among the top 10 fraggers throughout the event helping his team finish third in the PMGC League Stage.

3. Paraboy (Nova Esports)

Often referred to as the global best, Paraboy, who hails from China, is definitely a player to watch out for. Having consistently performed across many major tournaments, Paraboy has earned his fans and peers' respect. Paraboy won the MVP award in PEC 2020 and helped his team win PEL Season 2, 2020.

2. Ryzen (Bigetron RA)

Ryzen hails from Indonesia and is the star player for his team, helping them win almost every major event in 2020. Ryzen has been in great form throughout this season, winning the Grenade Master title in the PMGC 2020. He was also crowned the MVP of Week 2 and 3 during the league stage of the event.

1. 33Svan (Nova Esports)

33Svan is a player from China. He takes the top spot in this list because 33Svan has been in godlike form throughout this year. He has helped his team win various tournaments, including PEL Season 3, 2020. He also helped his team win the PMGC: League Stage while being awarded the event's MVP title.

The MVP of the PUBG MOBILE Global Championship League stage is: 33Svan from FOUR ANGRY MEN! #PMGC #WEONTOP 🥇 pic.twitter.com/dZZZSVjhsN — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) December 20, 2020

It would be interesting to see how these players fare during the Finals of the PUBG Mobile Global Championship.