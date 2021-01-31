Top 5 most popular PUBG Mobile Tournaments

2020 was a massive year for PUBG Mobile. The game became the highest-earning mobile game of the year, earning over $2.7 billion. PUBG Mobile Esports also ended the year on a high note with the PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020.

The 2021 circuit of PUBG Mobile Esports will start in February with PMCO Spring. The prize pool of $14 million for the 2021 season is a 180 percent increase from 2020.

Esports Charts, an analytical statistics agency, has revealed the five most popular PUBG Mobile Esports tournaments to date.

Top 5 most popular PUBG Mobile Esports events

#5 - PUBG Mobile Pro League SEA Fall 2020: The PMPL South East Asia took place from October 23rd to 25th 2020 and had a prize pool of $150k. It recorded a peak viewership of 490,874 live viewers.

The tournament had teams from Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Philippines, and Myanmar. Bigetron RA from Indonesia was crowned champions of PMPL SEA 2020.

#4 - PUBG Mobile Club Open Fall Split Global Finals:

According to the Esports Charts report, the PMCO Fall Global Finals played from November 23rd to December 1st 2019 holds the record of fourth highest peak live viewers. The viewership touched 525,133 with Bigetron RA coming out victorious.

And we have new World Champions! @realbigetron has won the #PMCO2019 Fall Split Global Finals sponsored by Vivo, dominating the competition at every stage! Congrats Bigetron, you earned it! pic.twitter.com/c7Gvo4Ez5D — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) December 1, 2019

#3 - PUBG Mobile Club Open Spring Spit Global Finals:

The PMCO Fall Global Finals played from July 20th to 28th July 2019 in Berlin holds the record of third-highest live viewers. The viewership touched 596,824 live viewers. Top Esports ended up winning the $400k tournament.

PUBG Mobile Club Open Spring Spit Global Finals

#2 - PUBG Mobile World League 2020 East:

PUBG Mobile World League East sits in second place with more than 1.1 million peak viewers. The hindi version of the stream peaked at 449k viewers. The Indonesian stream of the PMWL 2020 East clocked more than 513k viewers at its peak, while the Malaysian stream attracted 140k viewers.

The tournament boasted a prize pool of $425k and was played online. Bigetron RA emerged as champions. Orange Rock from India secured second-place, which is the highest ever for any Indian team in a PUBG Mobile Global tournament.

Congratulations to @realbigetron! They are your @PUBGMOBILE World League East Champions of Season ZERO Grand Finals! #PMWL #BeThOne 🏆



Claiming the number 1 spot prize pool of 100,000 USD. pic.twitter.com/sySOkSnIYB — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) August 9, 2020

#1 - PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020:

The PMGC 2020 Finals was the most popular PUBG Mobile event ever, with more than 1.4 million peak viewers (excluding Nimo TV viewership). If the viewership from Nimo TV is considered, PMGC 2020 reached a peak viewership of 3.8 million.

The tournament was broadcasted in more than ten languages, but the indisputable leader was the Indonesian stream, which gathered more than a million people on the final day. The Malaysian stream attracted 146k peak viewers. A peak of over 100k people was also recorded on Thai and Indian broadcasts.

Your Global Champions @NovaEsportsTeam of the PUBG MOBILE GLOBAL CHAMPIONSHIP 2020 Finals Season Zero!



Standing proud with their 1st place $700,000 prize and trophy! 🏆#PMGC #WEONTOP #PUBGMOBILE pic.twitter.com/RO74fCTjN6 — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) January 26, 2021

Chinese team Nova XQF emerged victorious and took home over $700k. The total prize pool of PMGC was $2 million.