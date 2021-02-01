Top 5 streamers who saved a viewers life 

Streaming can be a very tedious hobby. With so many people interacting simultaneously, streamers need to be wary of their actions. A slight miss-step can get them banned from the platform that they've invested so much time on.

Streamers have lost their temper in front of fans, but it's usually quite a rare occurrence. For the most part, streamers are usually kind, and some have even reached out to fans that have struggled with their mental health.

5 streamers who tried to save a viewers life

#1 - Turner "Tfue" Tenny

Tfue has saved a lot of lives indirectly by hosting charity streams. Most of the proceeds are usually donated to the charities. The man has endured a lot of bizarre things like eating hot papers just for the sake of charity.

#2 - Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek

In 2018, when Shroud was live on his stream, he received an email from one of his fans, asking him to check out another streamer called on Twitch.

She was apparently diagnosed with type 1 diabetes and was trying to raise funds for her medication. Shroud quickly checked her channel and then asked his fans to subscribe to her channel. In a short span of time, RessurectionFern received over 400 subscribers and raised more funds.

#3 - Benjamin "DrLupo" Lupo

DrLupo is one of the most loved personalities on the internet. During one of his streams, a fan donated some money and said they'll end it all.

DrLupo immediately pasted a suicide helpline number in the chat and urged the fan to get help. He also told the fan that he wanted to hear from him the next morning by 9 AM. The fan got in touch with DrLupo the next morning. The fan was alive and well.

#4 - Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson

MrBeast is known for his philanthropy. Instead of throwing money, he once called up many homeless shelters and sent them resources to run them sustainably.

#5 - Jake "JakeNBake" Abramson

JakeNBake is one of the most popular IRL streamers on Twitch currently. He managed to save a girl during one of his streams by being in the right place at the right time.

During the incident, a girl approached Jake and told him that a creepy looking individual was following her. Jake took care of her, which forced the creepy looking individual to move away.