Top 5 Trending Games For PC (2020)
Let's take a look at the four most trending games of 2020 so far!
1. CyberPunk 2077 (upcoming)
Cyberpunk 2077 is an upcoming role-playing video game developed and published by CD Projekt. It is scheduled to be released for Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Stadia and Xbox One on 17 September 2020.
First release date: 17 September 2020
Engine: REDengine 4
Writer(s): Marcin Blacha; Jakub Szamałek; Stanisław Święcicki
Platforms: Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, Microsoft Windows
Developers: CD Projekt, CD Projekt RED
2. DOOM Eternal
Doom Eternal is a first person shooter (FPS) game developed by id Software and published by Bethesda Softworks. The sequel to Doom, and the fifth main game in the Doom series, it was released on 20 March 2020 for Windows, PlayStation 4, Stadia and Xbox One, with a Nintendo Switch version planned.
Initial release date: 20 March 2020
Director(s): Hugo Martin
Writer(s): Hugo Martin; Adam Gascoine; Jon Lane; Chad Mossholder
Engine: id Tech 7
Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, Nintendo Switch, Microsoft Windows
Developers: id Software, Panic Button Games
3. Call Of Duty Warzone
Call of Duty: Warzone is a free-to-play battle royale video game released on 10 March 2020 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. The game is a part of the 2019 title Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, but does not require the purchase of it. Warzone was developed by Infinity Ward and Raven Software, and published by Activision.
Initial release date: 10 March 2020
Mode(s): Multiplayer
Publisher: Activision
Series: Call of Duty
Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows
Developers: Infinity Ward, Raven Software
4. Ori and the Will of the Wisps
Ori and the Will of the Wisps is a platform-adventure Metroidvania video game, developed by Moon Studios and published by Xbox Game Studios, for Xbox One and Microsoft Windows. Announced during E3 2017, the title is a direct sequel to 2015's Ori and the Blind Forest, and was released on 11 March 2020.
Initial release date: 10 March 2020
Publisher: Xbox Game Studios
Series: Ori
Platforms: Xbox One, Microsoft Windows
Developer: Moon Studios
Genres: Metroidvania
4. Resident Evil 3
Resident Evil 3 is a survival horror game developed and published by Capcom. It is a remake of Resident Evil 3: Nemesis, and follows Jill Valentine and Carlos Oliveira as they attempt to survive a zombie apocalypse while being hunted by the intelligent bioweapon, Nemesis.
Initial release date: 3 April 2020
Director(s): Kiyohiko Sakata; Yasuhiro Seto; Yasuhiro Anpo; Yukio Ando
Series: Resident Evil
Composer(s): Kota Suzuki; Azusa Kato
Genre: Survival horror
Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows

Published 12 Jun 2020, 17:42 IST