Top 5 Trending Games For PC (2020)

Top 5 PC games for 2020 (you must download and play).

List includes usual suspects like Call of Duty and Resident Evil.

Let's take a look at the four most trending games of 2020 so far!

1. CyberPunk 2077 (upcoming)

Cyberpunk 2077 poster 1

Cyberpunk 2077 is an upcoming role-playing video game developed and published by CD Projekt. It is scheduled to be released for Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Stadia and Xbox One on 17 September 2020.

First release date: 17 September 2020

Engine: REDengine 4

Writer(s): Marcin Blacha; Jakub Szamałek; Stanisław Święcicki

Platforms: Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, Microsoft Windows

Developers: CD Projekt, CD Projekt RED

Cyberpunk 2077 poster 2

Cyberpunk 2077 poster 3

Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay 1

Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay 2

(Images copyright believed to belong to CD Projekt)

2. DOOM Eternal

Doom Eternal poster 1

Doom Eternal is a first person shooter (FPS) game developed by id Software and published by Bethesda Softworks. The sequel to Doom, and the fifth main game in the Doom series, it was released on 20 March 2020 for Windows, PlayStation 4, Stadia and Xbox One, with a Nintendo Switch version planned.

Initial release date: 20 March 2020

Director(s): Hugo Martin

Writer(s): Hugo Martin; Adam Gascoine; Jon Lane; Chad Mossholder

Engine: id Tech 7

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, Nintendo Switch, Microsoft Windows

Developers: id Software, Panic Button Games

Doom Eternal gameplay 1

Doom Eternal gameplay 2

Doom Eternal gameplay 3

3. Call Of Duty Warzone

COD Warzone poster 1

Call of Duty: Warzone is a free-to-play battle royale video game released on 10 March 2020 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. The game is a part of the 2019 title Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, but does not require the purchase of it. Warzone was developed by Infinity Ward and Raven Software, and published by Activision.

Initial release date: 10 March 2020

Mode(s): Multiplayer

Publisher: Activision

Series: Call of Duty

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows

Developers: Infinity Ward, Raven Software

COD Warzone poster 2

COD Warzone gameplay 1

4. Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Ori and the Will of the Wisps is a platform-adventure Metroidvania video game, developed by Moon Studios and published by Xbox Game Studios, for Xbox One and Microsoft Windows. Announced during E3 2017, the title is a direct sequel to 2015's Ori and the Blind Forest, and was released on 11 March 2020.

Initial release date: 10 March 2020

Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

Series: Ori

Platforms: Xbox One, Microsoft Windows

Developer: Moon Studios

Genres: Metroidvania

Ori and the Will of the Wisps gameplay 1

Ori and the Will of the Wisps gameplay 2

4. Resident Evil 3

Resident Evil 3 is a survival horror game developed and published by Capcom. It is a remake of Resident Evil 3: Nemesis, and follows Jill Valentine and Carlos Oliveira as they attempt to survive a zombie apocalypse while being hunted by the intelligent bioweapon, Nemesis.

Initial release date: 3 April 2020

Director(s): Kiyohiko Sakata; Yasuhiro Seto; Yasuhiro Anpo; Yukio Ando

Series: Resident Evil

Composer(s): Kota Suzuki; Azusa Kato

Genre: Survival horror

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows