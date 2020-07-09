Most downloaded mobile games in 2020: Q1 vs Q2

According to a report by App Annie, over 1 Billion mobile games were downloaded in Quarter 2.

Ludo King climbed 25 spots to grab the 5th rank in most downloaded games this quarter.

Top games worldwide

The lockdown in the second quarter of 2020 has narrowed down the possible ways to stay entertained in life. Sitting at home, the Internet is the only entertainment medium for most of the people in the world right now. Some people are playing mobile games to keep themselves engaged in this phase.

More than 1 Billion Mobile games were downloaded worldwide in Q2. The same period also sets a record for the all-time highest spending on mobile games. Mobile games grossed over $19 Billion across all the App stores. Forecasts predict that at the current rate, mobile gaming may extend its dominance over PC & Console gaming soon.

App Annie says,

Mobile gaming has provided a channel not only for entertainment but also social connection as people are urged to stay home and practice social distancing amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. In the first week of Q2 2020, weekly mobile game downloads broke records at over 1.2 billion, and weekly download levels remained at 1 billion on average throughout the quarter, up 20% year over year.

Mobile games downloads broke records at over 1.2 billion in Q2 as people on lockdown looked for more ways to stay entertained at home.

According to App Annie,

Both app stores saw strong growth in consumer spend during the quarter with consumers spending 15% more on games in Q2 2020 than in Q1 2020. Google Play, however, saw standout growth at 25% quarter over quarter — over 2x the growth rate on iOS. Games also accounted for the majority of consumer spend across both stores at 85% on Google Play and 65% on iOS.

A total of 14 Billion games were downloaded across all mobile platforms. iOS contributed a total of 3 Billion downloads, which is 20% more than the last year. Android's Play Store added 11 billion downloads, which is almost 25% more than in 2019.

India & Brazil contributed to the highest number of games downloaded from Google Play Store. Growth in the 'Casual' genre was led by Save The Girl, a puzzle game, while the Action category was led by Free Fire, a battle royale game.

For iOS, The United States and China were the most significant marketplaces.

The United States, Japan & South Korea were the top market places for Google Play Store in Q2 2020, where Google Play users preferred Role-Playing & Strategy games.

User spending in Role Playing games was dominated by Lineage 2M, the Mobile version of the famous Lineage 2 MMORPG. 'Save the Girl', which was launched on iOS in early January & on Google Play in March 2020, topped the charts to become the most downloaded game globally in Q2.

Ludo King climbed 25 spots to grab the 5th rank in most downloaded games this quarter. Free Fire & PUBG Mobile have managed to stay at the 3rd and 4th spot on the list of most downloaded games across all platforms.

Even though Free Fire is ahead of PUBG Mobile in terms of total downloads, PUBG Mobile holds the top spot in 'Monthly Active userbase', followed by Candy Crush Saga & Ludo King.