Most downloaded mobile games in June 2020: PUBG Mobile out of top 3

The lockdown period of the second quarter of 2020 has narrowed down the possible ways to stay entertained in life. Sitting at home, the Internet is the only medium of entertainment for most of the people in the world right now. Some of them are playing mobile games to keep themselves engaged in this phase.

The countries with the most installs of the game during this period were India at 20.2 percent of its total downloads and Brazil at 9.6 percent.

Most downloaded mobile games in June 2020

Sensor Tower estimated the number of downloads for some of the top mobile games in June(1st June to 30th June) on Google Play Store and App Store. Talking Tom Friends by Outfit7 topped the overall charts with a whopping 37.5 million downloads in June. 20.2% of the downloads came from India.

According to the report, Save The Girl by Lion Studios got over 30.2 million downloads, with 23.7% of the downloads being from India and 8.5% from Brazil.

Garena Freefire and PUBG Mobile made it to the top 5 in terms of overall downloads. PUBG Mobile became the 7th most downloaded game on the App Store, while it is 4th most downloaded on Google Play Store. However, it has slipped from the top 3. It was the 2nd most downloaded game in May 2020.

Garena Freefire couldn't make it to the top 10 on the App store but has the second-most number of downloads on Google Play Store.

Stack colors from Voodoo became the 7th most downloaded mobile game with 19 million downloads. One of the most downloaded mobile games of May, ASMR Slicing, couldn't finish in the top 10 in June.

'One particularly notable entry into the top 10 App Store Downloads chart in June was Brawl Stars from Supercell, which had its second-best month ever for downloads on the marketplace, generating 9.7 million installs following its launch in China', senor tower says.