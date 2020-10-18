Total Gaming crowned Free Fire India Championship 2020 Fall champions

The Free Fire India Championship 2020 finally culminated today after many rounds of twists and turns, with Total Gaming Esports winning the tournament finals with a total of 173 points and 90 kills. The first runner-ups was Team CRX Elite, who finished with 149 points and 74 kills, while Stalwart Esports claimed the third spot with 122 points and 52 eliminations.

The Free Fire India Championship 2020 features a 50 lakh INR prize pool.

Free Fire India Championship 2020 Fall Grand Final overall standings

CRX Elite secured the first match of the day on Bermuda with 11 kills, and finishing behind them in second was TEAM KS with four kills. The third place was claimed by Team 4 Unknown.

The second match on Purgatory was claimed by Total Gaming, while 4 Unknown came in second. Team KS claimed the third spot. After the second match, Total Gaming was sitting pretty at the top of the Free Fire India Championship 2020 table with 32 kills.

The third match on Kalahari saw team Old Skool taking the Booyah. The second spot was taken by Team KS, while Stalwart took the third spot with three eliminations.

The fourth and fifth matches of the finals, held on Bermuda and Purgatory, were won by CRX Elite and The Doctors. After this match, there was a neck to neck fight between Total Gaming and CRX Elite for the top spot.

The sixth and the final match of the day on Kalahari was won by Stalwart, while 4 Unknown finished second. The third position was taken by CRX Elite, which meant that they had to be satisfied with a second-place finish in the Free Fire India Championship 2020.