Tropico 7 announced at Xbox Gamescom 2025

A new Tropico game is on the horizon, as Tropico 7 was revealed at the Xbox Gamescom 2025 showcase. Publisher Kalypso Media released a new cinematic trailer for the game, alongside its launch window of 2026, arriving on modern consoles and PC in the future.
Here's everything we know thus far.
Tropico 7 launches in 2026 for PC and consoles
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
As per the trailer featured during the Xbox Gamescom 2025 livestream, Tropico 7 is set to launch next year for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms. On PC, the game will be available to purchase via the Xbox app and Epic Games Store digital storefronts. It will also be available on Xbox Game Pass.
As featured in the trailer, El Presidente is back once again, and players will be able to govern a new republic as they please. We do not have much more information on the next entry in this city simulation series, so players will have to wait for additional details.
Considering the last series entry, Tropico 6, launched in 2019, the fact that a new entry is on the horizon will be exciting news for fans. Additionally, its Xbox Game Pass arrival means players who have been uncertain before can now consider dipping their toes when it launches sometime in 2026.
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.