Tropico 7 announced at Xbox Gamescom 2025

A new Tropico game is on the horizon, as Tropico 7 was revealed at the Xbox Gamescom 2025 showcase. Publisher Kalypso Media released a new cinematic trailer for the game, alongside its launch window of 2026, arriving on modern consoles and PC in the future.

Ad

Here's everything we know thus far.

Tropico 7 launches in 2026 for PC and consoles

Ad

Trending

As per the trailer featured during the Xbox Gamescom 2025 livestream, Tropico 7 is set to launch next year for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms. On PC, the game will be available to purchase via the Xbox app and Epic Games Store digital storefronts. It will also be available on Xbox Game Pass.

As featured in the trailer, El Presidente is back once again, and players will be able to govern a new republic as they please. We do not have much more information on the next entry in this city simulation series, so players will have to wait for additional details.

Considering the last series entry, Tropico 6, launched in 2019, the fact that a new entry is on the horizon will be exciting news for fans. Additionally, its Xbox Game Pass arrival means players who have been uncertain before can now consider dipping their toes when it launches sometime in 2026.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Siddharth Patil Siddharth is an esports and gaming writer at Sportkseeda. With nearly 10 years of experience in the industry, he also contributed to renowned publications like Gameffine (formerly IndianNoob), the British retro FPS magazine E1M1, and Gaming Purists, the latter being a passion project which he founded with friends.



Holding a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Siddharth's journalistic pursuits extend beyond reporting; he throws himself into the heart of gaming communities. His positive exploits in the industry have led him to interviewing Rohit Jain, a prominent Tekken 7 player from India.



Though he currently specializes in Nintendo, Overwatch 2, and RPG coverage, Siddharth's expertise spans a multitude of platforms and genres. He believes in doing extensive research across a mix of official, community-driven and diverse media sources for all of his article categories.



Siddharth has been an avid follower of Pewdiepie, which has also helped him expand his horizons to new gaming genres and titles. Beyond gaming, he indulges his love for literature with a particular fondness for horror and thriller novels. Moreover, Siddharth’s culinary enthusiasm for global cuisine enriches his palate. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.