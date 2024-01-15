“Trying to milk it” - GMHikaru criticizes FIDE for mentioning Magnus Carlsen despite his refusal to play at the World Championships

Chess Grandmaster and Twitch streamer Hikaru "GMHikaru" shared his take on FIDE's decision to feature Magnus Carlsen's image in promoting the 2024 Candidates Tournament despite the Norwegian player explicitly stating that he would not be participating. Carlsen did not defend his title last year and has voiced his discontent with the time format used.

Despite knowing Carlsen wouldn't participate, FIDE has been using his image on their website and social media, leading Hikaru to criticize them for click-baiting. He said:

"They are trying to milk it."

(Timestamp: 01:43)

"Somewhat disingenuous" - GMHikaru not a fan of FIDE using Magnus Carlsen to promote their championship

GMHikaru, one of the eight players who qualified for the Candidates Tournament 2024, expressed his disapproval of FIDE persistently using Magnus Carlsen's image to promote the event. He said:

"I actually think this is somewhat disingenuous by FIDE to put Magnus' name on the 2024 Candidates. Magnus for a very long time has stated clearly that he does not intent to play and I think FIDE putting this graphic is just frankly wrong."

GMHikaru added:

"Magnus is probably quite peeved by the fact that they have put his picture and the name on this graphic when he said after the World Cup in Azerbaijan that wouldn't play. I think he's probably unhappy because they did it."

Magnus himself had previously reacted to FIDE's use of his image, sarcastically tweeting:

"Thanks for the invite, I just don’t want to belong to any club that would have me as a member right now."

Magnus Carlsen fires shots at FIDE's social media team (Image via X/MagnusCarlsen)

However, on January 13, FIDE eventually updated the list, officially replacing Magnus Carlsen with Nijat Abasov for the Candidates Tournament 2024:

"Magnus Carlsen withdraws from the Candidates 2024, the spot goes to Nijat Abasov."

FIDE's updated list of the candidates (Image via X/FIDE_Chess)

What did the fans say?

The clip of Hikaru criticizing FIDE's recent online shenanigans was quickly shared on his official YouTube page. Here are some of the top comments made there:

Fans react to the Hikaru's clip (Image via YouTube/GMHIkaru)

The recent developments within the chess community have been marred by controversy. In 2023, numerous disputes unfolded involving notable figures, including Hikaru and Vladimir Kramnik.