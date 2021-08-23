TSM FTX crowned champions of BGMI OR Championship: Legends Rise 2021

The third and final day of the BGMI OR Championship: Legends Rise 2021 came to an end on Sunday.

After 3 days and 10 matches of breathtaking BGMI battles between the 16 invited teams, TSM FTX emerged as the winners, successfully coming back on the final day to secure the championship. The team kitted a total of 145 points with 66 finishes and secured 2 chicken dinners. The team also claimed the winning prize of INR 1,25,000.

Team TapaTap (Ex TSM) followed them in second place, who after dominating the initial two days fell short on the final day. Nevertheless, the team performed exceptionally well securing 124 points with the highest number of frags ie (74). They were awarded the second-place prize of INR 50,000.

Team XO also performed quite well securing the third spot in the tournament with 108 points and 43 frags.

Jonathan from Team TapaTap was the Top Fragger as he secured 28 finishes in 9 matches at an F/D ratio of 3.11.

AqunaNox from TSM FTX was awarded the MVP title for his exceptional all-round play and The Best Clutch title for his clutch in the second last BGMI match of the day against Team Soul.

BGMI OR Championship Legends rise overall standings

The final day started with the first match being played on Erangel. Team IND secured the chicken dinner in this match with 11 frags to their name.. Enigma Gaming finished second in this match while TSM FTX secured a respectable third place.

The second match of the day was played on the desert map of Miramar. Enigma Gaming secured the chicken dinner in this match with 2 frags to their name. Following them was Team TapaTap who secured 12 kills and climbed to the top of the leaderboard. Coming Soon also played well in this match and finished third.

The third match of the day played on Erangel was the gamechanger, TSM FTX who was in the third spot prior to the start of this match showed their class and secured a 22 frag chicken dinner dismantling Team TapaTap from the top spot. Coming Soon finished second in this match with 2 frags while Element Esports managed the third spot.

The fourth and final match of the day saw Coming Soon take the victory as the team played patiently, rotating into the zone calmly. Following them in second place was Skylightz Gaming who secured 7 frags. Team XO finished third in this match which helped them finish in third spot in the overall rankings.

Overall Top Fraggers BGMI OR Championship: Legends Rise 2021

1) Jonathan (Team TapaTap): 28 Finishes

2) AquaNox (TSM FTX): 20 Finishes

3) Aditya (OREsports): 19 Finishes

4) ZGOD (Team TapaTap): 17 Finishes

5) Punkk (Team XO): 17 Finishes

