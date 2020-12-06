TSM listed among the 10 Most Valuable Esports Companies in 2020 by Forbes

The ongoing pandemic has helped video games in terms of growth and revenue. The year 2020 has been great for publishing houses as they have reached a wider amount of audience. Even games developed by lesser-known studios like Among Us and Fall Guys have done extremely well. Unfortunately, the same can't be said for esports organizations whose values have flatlined.

According to a recent report by Forbes, the industry-wide revenue, which was projected to rise up to a whopping $1.1 billion ( a 16% increase in growth in 2020), instead dropped by almost $150 million.

The drop has been attributed to many factors, including canceling of live events, lack of stadium audiences for esports tournaments, fall in merchandise sales, and also losing out on sponsorships and media rights.

Forbes also released a list of the 10 Most Valuable Companies in 2020. The list was topped by Los Angeles-based esports organization TSM was valued at a whopping $410 million in the year 2020.

Following them was another Los Angeles-based company, Cloud 9, whose estimated valuation was around $350 million. In the third spot was Netherlands-based Esports organization Team Liquid, which was valued at $310 million.

According to Forbes, to compile this ranking, they spoke to two dozen esports organizations, investors, advisors to investors, and analysts.

Revenue figures on their table represented an estimate for 2020 and have been separated into competitive gaming and related businesses, based on information provided by the companies. Different multiples have been used for each. Earlier rankings relied on capital raises and asset sales, which were limited to the year 2020.

List of top 10 esports companies according to their valuation in 2020.

1.Team Solo Mid (TSM):

TSM is a Los Angeles based esports organization. The company was founded in September 2009 by Andy "Reginald" Dinh, initially starting out with League of Legends.

⦁ Value: $410 million

⦁ 1-year change: 3%

⦁ Estimated revenue: $45 million

⦁ Revenue from esports: 50%

2. Cloud 9 (C9):

Cloud 9 is a USA based esports organization based in Los Angeles, California. The company was formed in 2013 when founder and CEO Jack Etienne had bought the former League of Legends roster of Quantic Gaming.

⦁ Value: $350 million

⦁ 1-year change: 13%

⦁ Estimated revenue: $30 million

⦁ Revenue from esports: 70%

3. Team Liquid:

Team Liquid is an esports organization based in the Netherlands with teams in multiple regions. The org was founded in the year 2000. After the release of the popular title Starcraft II, Team Liquid signed their first team and entered the esports scene.

⦁ Value: $310 million

⦁ 1-year change: 3%

⦁ Estimated revenue: $28 million

⦁ Revenue from esports: 89%

4. Faze Clan:

Faze Clan is an esports, entertainment, and lifestyle company with its headquarters situated in LA, California. The company was founded on 30th May, 2010. The org has fielded its rosters across multiple titles like Call of Duty, Counter-Strike: GO, and more.

⦁ Value: $305 million

⦁ 1-year change: 27%

⦁ Estimated revenue: $40 million

⦁ Revenue from esports: 20%

5. 100 Thieves:

100 Thieves is a gaming organization and lifestyle company based in Los Angeles, California, USA. The organization was formed in 2017 by a former Call of Duty professional player, Matthew "Nadeshot" Haag, who played for Optic Gaming.

⦁ Value: $190 million

⦁ 1-year change: 19%

⦁ Estimated revenue: $16 million

⦁ Revenue from esports: 35%

6. Gen.G (Generation Gaming):

Gen G, previously known as KSV Esports, is a professional esports company. The organization is headquartered at Playa Vista, Seoul, South Korea. It was formed in 2017 by Kevin Chou and Kent Wakeford, who were also the co-founders of the video game development company Kabam.

⦁ Value: $185 million

⦁ 1-year change: 0%

⦁ Estimated revenue: $14 million

⦁ Revenue from esports: 75%

7. Enthusiast Gaming:

Enthusiast Gaming is a Canada based company that specializes in digital media and video game journalism. The company was founded in 2014 by well-known entrepreneur and businessman Menashe Kestenbaum. The company is known for hosting one of the biggest video game conventions in Canada.

⦁ Value: $180 million

⦁ 1-year change: NR

⦁ Estimated revenue: $95 million

⦁ Revenue from esports: 6%

8. G2 Esports ( Gamers 2):

G2 Esports is a Europe based professional esports organization, with its headquarters situated in Berlin, Germany. The organization was founded on the 24th of February, 2014, under the Name Gamers 2 by former League of Legends pro, Carlos "Ocelote" Rodríguez Santiago. The main investor in the Company was Jens Hilgers.

⦁ Value: $175 million

⦁ 1-year change: 6%

⦁ Estimated revenue: $19 million

⦁ Revenue from esports: 80%

9. NRG Esports:

NRG Esports is a USA based Esports organization situated in Los Angeles, California. It fields teams in many games, including Apex Legends, Call of Duty, and Clash Royale. The team was formed by Mark Mastrov and Andy Miller in November of 2015.

⦁ Value: $155 million

⦁ 1-year change: 3%

⦁ Estimated revenue: $20 million

⦁ Revenue from esports: 25%

10. Team T1:

Team T1 is a South Korean esports company owned and run by parent company T1 Entertainment & Sports. The company has been partnered with SK Telecom and Comcast Spectacor. It was founded in 2003 when SK Telecom took the StarCraft Team Orion under contract and set up the team under the new name T1.

⦁ Value: $150 million

⦁ 1-year change: NR

⦁ Estimated revenue: $15 million

⦁ Revenue from esports: 60%