TSM vs GodLike drama continues as Twitter trolls claim the Indian organization copied G2's jersey

The TSM and GodLike controversy has spilt over into foreign territories. Amid the chaos concerning Shadow's transfer from TSM to GodLike, Twitteratis have begun trolling the Indian organization for allegedly copying their current jersey design from the European esports organisation G2.

There has been a series of back-and-forth mudslinging between TSM and GL over the past few days. The former recently announced that they would seek legal action against GodLike for what they see as a breach of contract.

Social platforms such as Twitter and Instagram have started to look like a battlefield between GL fans and their detractors. The latter contingent thinks that the organization is besmirching the Indian esports scene by making headlines due to alleged illegal activity.

"Inspired by G2 but calling it a copy is not cool" - GodLike founder addresses the jersey row

As expected, trolls found their way into the Twitter drama and in their attempt to belittle the Indian organization, they tweeted about the similarity between GL's current pro jersey and a G2 jersey from the recent past. Here is an image of G2's 2020 LOL World Series Jersey:

G2's 2020 World Series Jersey (Image via Riot Games)

The black jersey features a Chinese dragon print with a striking gold-on-black contrast. G2 used it for the 2020 League of Legends World Championships in China. Now let's take a look at the recent GL jerseys used by their pro players in different tournaments and promo videos on their official Instagram:

Its black and gold aesthetic is similar to the Chinese hand-painted dragon imagery by G2. However, it doesn't matter which side of the Shadow debate one stands on, the amount of trolling being done on either side must be equally condemned.

GL Founder Chetan Chandgude recently posted this on Instagram, addressing the similarities between the jerseys and calling his organization's design "inspired":

"Lately, I've come across several posts trolling about our jersey. Everyone in the industry are aware about my love for esports. I've always been inspired from foreign orgs and tried to apply the good sides in GodLike esports. Jersey desgin was shared among everyone and they all really liked it. Yes, the jersey design was inspired from G2 but calling it a copy is not cool.

He further elaborated:

We never sold those jerseys even though our fans requested us to sell them. However, we all learn from our mistakes. We have already designed our jerseys from scratch and the much awaited bootcamp video has been shot with the new jersey."

GL founder's IG story about the Jersey Row (Image via krontengaming/ Instagram)

While there are many arguments to be made against GodLike in the Shadow controversy, trolling them by comparing the jersies is unfair. Critics of GL have used the jersey incident to reinforce their view that the Indian organization is at fault, insinuating that they are incapable of doing anything original:

Milez @_MilezOG @followdunc They even copy @G2esports worlds 2019 jursey in region where no one knows what is worlds 🤣🤣 @followdunc They even copy @G2esports worlds 2019 jursey in region where no one knows what is worlds 🤣🤣 https://t.co/LYHnq4aT9U

Shourya Mittal @_shourya__ @followdunc Well what can we expect from org that literally copied G2 jersey @followdunc Well what can we expect from org that literally copied G2 jersey 😅😅

The incident has also caught the international eye as esports personalities from around the world have given their take on the issue:

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky The Godlike vs. TSM saga continues as people also accused the Org of copying G2's 2020 World's jersey for League of Legends The Godlike vs. TSM saga continues as people also accused the Org of copying G2's 2020 World's jersey for League of Legends https://t.co/FM2Bmh7gwk

Suffice to say, Indian esports fans are not happy with the organization's handling of the issue:

Dr. Flawless @Vaibhav25520075 There's a difference between taking inspiration and total impression. Seriously man amazing 🏻 god bless!! @JakeSucky This whole org is Fraud.There's a difference between taking inspiration and total impression. Seriously manamazing🏻 god bless!! @JakeSucky This whole org is Fraud. 😂 There's a difference between taking inspiration and total impression. Seriously man 😂😂 amazing 🙏🏻 god bless!!

It is unfortunate that on the eve of the BGMI Masters, GL is getting a lot of flak for their PR decision on the jersey. Furthermore, the only reason for such scrutiny is due to their involvement in the controversy with TSM over Shadow.

That said, the almost identical jersey design is not helping GodLike's case in the public opinion court in any way.

