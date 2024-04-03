Twitch adds special emote featuring Pirate Software after streamer sets Hype Train by reaching level 106

Twitch has announced a new emote reward for reaching Hype Train level 106 a day after Thor "Pirate Software" made a new record. For those who are unaware, only last week the Amazon-owned company introduced rewards for those who can reach level 100, but Thor and his community smashed that milestone, surpassing that by six levels.

Pirate Software got a Hype Train to level 106 in three hours with 54K gifted subscriptions and more than eight million bits being donated. The streamer was wearing a yellow fruit costume while doing it, and to commemorate that, Twitch has introduced the 'DidIBreakIt' emote featuring Thor in that very costume as a reward that anyone can get if they reach level 106.

As such, members of his community who participated in the event will also be retroactively given the emote.

Expand Tweet

"This is rad as hell": Pirate Software reacts to Twitch adding new emote reward featuring him for Hype Train level 106

Hype Trains are a core feature on the platform that have been around for years at this point. A sudden increase in community donations on a channel starts off the event, and the levels measure the amount of subscriptions, Hype Chats, and bits being donated to the streamer.

Twitch recently added more rewards for the higher levels, reaching all the way to level 100 which would unlock the 'kappainfinity' emote for global use for the participants. But Pirate Software's Hype Train yesterday hit out of the park and not only smashed that milestone but reached six more levels.

Expand Tweet

When Pirate Software crossed the 100-level threshold, the reward system of the website reached a "rate limit" which even caused the streamer to make a post on X explaining why some of the viewers were not being awarded the Kappainfinity emote on time.

Now, to commemorate the achievement of reaching level 106, Twitch has introduced another reward higher than Kappainfinity. This features a new emote of Pirate Software in his iconic yellow fruit and is called DidIBreakIt, referring to his on-stream comments during the historic Hype Train.

Expand Tweet

Pirate Software has reacted to the announcement as well, calling it "rad as hell":

"Everyone who was a part of the train is getting this global emote too. This is rad as hell and absolutely not expected. Long Lemon Forever"

The DidIBreakIt emote is unlocked by getting the Hype Train to level 106, which is not an easy feat in the slightest. As mentioned, it took Thor over 50,000 gifted subscriptions and eight million bits to achieve that level. This means other content creators will need a lot of support from their community to even get close to breaking the world record.