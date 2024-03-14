Twitch to shut down Watch Party feature for Prime subscribers starting April 2024, citing low usage

Twitch has announced the end of Watch Party, with April 2, 2024, being the last date one can use it. The Amazon-owned streaming platform has had the feature since 2020. It has allowed Prime subscribers to get into watch parties hosted by streamers and use it to enjoy movies and TV series from the vast array of offered content on Prime Video.

While a number of popular streamers have used Watch Party in the past, it looks like the number of users who have taken advantage of the feature has dwindled, prompting the website to terminate it completely.

In an official blog post about Watch Party on help.twitch.tv, a new "Note" has been added that cites the low numbers as the reason for the decision:

"While some streamers incorporated Watch Parties into their streams, usage of Watch Parties on Twitch has declined over the years, so we are removing it and investing these resources in other features."

Since Amazon bought Twitch in 2014, the company has introduced several cross-platform features to the website, including the ability for Prime users to subscribe to a channel of their choice per month without additional cost. For those wondering, this comes under the Prime Gaming umbrella, which also includes other features.

Subscriptions are the bread and butter of the purple platform. They allow fans and viewers to essentially donate a certain amount of money (depending on the tier) to their preferred streamer every month in exchange for perks that include access to community features, such as emojis, the right to talk in sub-only mode, and above all, to skip ads.

Now, Prime Subscription holders, who account for a significant portion of some of the streamers' subscribers, could use Watch Party to essentially enjoy shows and films along with the community. While the use of the feature has decreased over the years, some content creators are sure to miss it once it gets shut down on April 2, 2024.