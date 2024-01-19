Twitch shuts down several non-English local language support accounts on X days after laying off 500 employees

Streaming platform Twitch has announced that it will no longer offer support from its localized X accounts. The platform's Twitter support for Spanish, Japanese, Brazil, and French have all posted on their handles that the accounts will no longer be monitored and used starting January 18, 2024. The news comes days after the company laid off over 500 employees due to profitability issues.

Today Off Stream's Zach Bussey posted screenshots of the announcements on his X account. He explained that support will still be available on the website-based portal of the purple platform.

"Surprising": Community reacts to Twitch ending local language support on X

Upon its launch, Twitch offered support to content creators and users via their 'help' website. However, through a series of X posts in October 2022, the platform announced that it would offer support in local languages for users in Spain, Germany, France, Japan, and Brazil.

According to the posts, the new accounts would offer support not just in the local language but for the regional community as a whole.

A large chunk of the online community is upset at the non-English support ending, and many think it is due to the Amazon-owned website's cost-cutting measures and layoffs.

One user commented under Bussey's X post that the decision to get rid of the local language support was surprising since the purple platform has been booming in the non-English-speaking regions recently.

"Surprising considering non-English speaking countries were where they were growing most. Guess the cost-cutting hit the social media/community team."

Bussey added that the number of customer experience people has been dramatically reduced due to the recent layoffs.

One user highlighted CEO Dan Clancy's mention of the layoffs and how the streamer experience wouldn't be impacted.

Here are some more reactions to the news:

Twitch recently announced changes to Drop-farming and told users that watching re-runs will no longer earn them rewards.