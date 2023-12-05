Twitch streamer famous for iconic ResidentSleeper emote finally completed 72-hour Resident Evil marathon a decade later

Twitch streamer who goes by the alias Oddler is going viral in the streaming community for completing a 72-hour Resident Evil marathon without any sleep. For those unaware, Oddler had attempted this more than a decade ago but failed and fell asleep, birthing the ResidentSleeper meme and emoji.

The popular Twitch emote signifying boredom was made out of a cropped face of the streamer who had fallen asleep on his gaming chair a few hours before the 72-hour mark. This time, however, he managed to successfully complete the challenge, with the clip of the moment going viral

"A trip down memory lane": Streaming community cheers as Twitch creator Oddler completes 72-hour Resident Evil marathon

The livestreaming community has seen a wide range of unusual things happen on camera, and Twitch has been at the center of the evolution of the industry since its inception in conjunction with justin.tv back in 2011. Suffice it to say that the website has seen many firsts, which happened on September 29, 2012.

Streamer Oddler had taken it upon himself to continuously stream Resident Evil games for a total of three days. When the 66th hour came about, the creator ultimately fell asleep only a few hours short of the target. Thousands of people tuned in to watch his reaction, something quite unusual at the time.

While that may be why the iconic ResidentSleeper meme might have been created, something that crossed the boundaries of the Amazon-owned platform and entered popular gaming culture, it took Oddler over a decade to finally complete the 72-hour Resident Evil marathon.

On his most recent stream, he finally completed the challenge and could not help cheering on despite being exhausted:

"2,1, boom! Damn b*tches, we did it. We f*cking did it. We f*cking did it."

Naturally, this has garnered a lot of attention among the streaming circles, especially veterans who know about the history of the ResidentSleeper meme and also the more curious members of the community.

Here are a couple of reactions to Oddler's clip from the r/LivestreamFail subreddit.

Twitch has a variety of emotes that the community uses to convey their reactions to both other viewers as well as the streamer they are watching. Here's a list of some of the most-used emotes on the website for those who like to keep track.