“I want to start crying”: Twitch streamer JustAMinx reveals why she has been banned

On February 8, 2022, Irish livestreamer and content creator Rebecca “JustAMinx” tweeted out saying that she had been banned on Twitch yet again. The reason for her ban was stated to be her using a racial slur on stream.

An esports commentator who goes by Jake Lucky confirmed the reason for her ban on the Purple Platform.

JustAMinx get banned on Twitch for using a racial slur

JustAMinx was handed her second ban on the streaming platform. She uploaded a video titled “WHY IM BANNED ON TWITCH…. AGAIN!!” where she clarified the reasoning behind her ban and how long her ban period was.

According to Rebecca, the reason for her on was because she used a derogatory slur while she streamed. As she continued to notify her viewers via video, she said the following at the 1:37 minute mark:

“Its coming full circle. It’s for derogatory slur. Now I am not laughing because I am repenting. And I am hoping I can appeal. Because you know it is my main source of income. I make literally like everything over there (Twitch).”

Rebecca then continued by saying mention which slur got her banned. She stated:

“The slur was c****er.“

The streamer then mentioned the duration of her ban period:

“Seven day ban. Why would I say it again? I am gonna start saying c-word now. C-word. It’s my own fault.”

Rebecca stated how she noticed other content creators on the platform say the slur and get away with it. So she tried to ride the edge of the blade. She said:

“I saw other streamers get away and I am like I can do it too. I mean and the thing was I even tried to cover it up with a salty joke. I was like why are you getting upset about c*****rs? I eat them back in Ireland and like the saltiness.”

She then contemplated and stated that it was dumb on her part to say all that as she streamed:

“I was dumb enough to think that I’d get away with that but um, you see I’ve learnt my lesson, okay?”

Rebecca was last banned on the platform during the Christmas time of last year, and this time she got banned during Valentine's week.

Rebecca later tweeted out in a funny way by saying that she needs to get unbanned soon because she needs money.

Audience reacts to JustAMinx getting banned

Fans and audiences on Twitter were supportive towards JustAMinx.

Fans on Reddit joked about the whole situation. Some users ironically copy-pasted memes from Twitch chat while some contemplated the severity of the ban.

Rebecca is a 25 year old Irish streamer and YouTuber. She is known for her IRL and Just Chatting streams. She has a large YouTube presence having 706k followers with 28 million channel views.

