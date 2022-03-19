Twitch streamer left stunned after finding his exact replica in Hogwarts Legacy trailer

Twitch streamer Michael "k3soju" was left stunned after noticing the main characters in the highly anticipated gameplay trailer for Hogwarts Legacy. Due to the uncanny similarity between the facial structure himself and the main character in-game, he could not contain his excitement and seemed to look shocked.

As Michael continued to watch the gameplay reveal trailer, he jokingly noted the similarities between himself and the in-game model by saying:

"Dude, there's no f***ing way!"

Twitch streamer 'finds himself' in Hogwarts Legacy gameplay trailer

k3soju or Soju is one of the most popular Team Fight Tactics professional players and streamers on the platform. He is affiliated with the famous American esports team Cloud9.

During one of his most recent streams, the internet star was suggested to have a look at one of the most anticipated games of the year. Seeing that the gameplay trailer was fourteen minutes long, the streamer said:

"Official gameplay reveal? This one? This is fourteen f***ing minutes!"

While watching the gameplay reveal clip, Soju noticed something right off the bat. The main character looked oddly similar to himself, and he almost instantly began laughing and was left in shock.

Skipping past the trailer where the main character was seen a bit more, k3soju said:

"There's no way!"

Without wasting any more time watching the trailer, the Challenger-ranked TFT gamers hopped back in-game, which loaded up in the background. Continuing to laugh at the whole ordeal, he concluded the incident by mentioning:

"I just don't understand. Who even found that s**t? Brother, who told you about this trailer?"

A viewer in his Twitch chat hilariously commented:

"You could totally sue them."

The streamer burst out laughing after reading the viewer's witty comment. Audiences in his Twitch chat, too, could not contain their laughter as they spammed various laughing and giggling emoticons.

Fans react to k3soju being featured in Hogwarts Legacy trailer unintentionally

Fans and audiences on Reddit were amused to see one of their favorite Twitch streamers reacting to the gameplay trailer. Some folks were seen discussing the upcoming wizard game.

The gameplay trailer for Hogwarts Legacy was showcased during PlayStation's State of Play event. It has been very well received by fans and sits at 28 million views just two days after its premiere. The title is scheduled to be released during the 2022 holidays.

