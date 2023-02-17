TwitchCon 2023 dates, host cities, and more revealed

Twitch recently announced that their annual convention, TwitchCon, will now be held in Paris and Las Vegas instead of San Diego and Amsterdam.

This year's convention promises to be an exciting weekend for North American and European viewers, featuring live performances, esports competitions, streamer meet & greets, and other surprises. The event aims to celebrate and connect with streamers and their communities in person.

TwitchCon 2023 US

Twitch announced via Twitter that they would be hosting this year's TwitchCon in Las Vegas, Nevada. After being hosted by San Francisco, Long Beach, and San Diego, Twitch's annual convention will debut at the Las Vegas Convention Center on October 20-22, 2023.

TwitchCon 2023 EU

European fans were also elated to read that TwitchCon will be visiting the city of lights, Paris, while bidding farewell to Amsterdam, which has hosted previous reiterations of the event in Europe. TwitchCon Paris is set to be held at the Paris Expo Porte de Versailles on July 8-9, 2023.

Fans and streamers react to TwitchCon 2023 announcement

Many popular streamers and fans were quick to respond to Twitch's announcement tweet, with a fair share of them expressing their criticism. Popular YouTuber and Twitch streamer Tobias "Tubbo" sarcastically stated:

"Oh so now im allowed to know the date I see how it is twitch"

Twitch's latest announcement has stirred up controversy among the community because they recently banned gambling on the platform, yet they are now hosting their flagship event in Las Vegas, a city notorious for gambling. Twitch stalwart Tyler "Trainwreckstv" replied with a clown emoji.

However, the announcement was met with a lot of positive responses as well, with Twitch stars fl0m and Moe announcing their attendance in advance.

Fans also took to Instagram to share their views on Las Vegas being chosen as the destination for this year's event. One user stated:

"San diego should stay as host city, we make bad decisions in Vegas lol"

Another user mocked Twitch:

"goes from banning gambling to hosting in vegas"

Instagram users react to Twitch's announcement 1/2 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Apart from trolls and internet comedians, some fans were overjoyed upon learning of the new host cities. The announcement has left fans thrilled and excited all across the United States and Europe. Here's what other users had to say:

Instagram users react to Twitch's announcement 2/2 (Image via Sportskeeda)

One fan expressed disappointment with the timing of the event, as it clashed with their previously planned community weekend. However, others were delighted that Paris was one of the host cities.

After Twitch's announcement of the new host cities for their annual convention, fans and streamers have had mixed reactions. Many have enjoyed these conventions as a way to meet and connect with their favorite streamers in person, but this year's announcement has left fans split across the board. Some find it ironic that Las Vegas, a city long associated with gambling, was chosen as the venue despite Twitch’s strong stance on gambling. At the same time, others are excited to finally have the event hosted in a city that is readily accessible to them.

