In a massive move from Microsoft and Xbox, the company has acquired Bethesda as their own game studio in an incredible $7.5 billion deal. After the delay of one of Microsoft's most important first-party games, Halo Infinite, the deal was made to boost Xbox.

The news came from Bloomberg in a huge news break. According to them, this is the most expensive gaming deal in Microsoft's history, and is far more expensive than the deal they made for Mojang. The deal itself is officially for Zenimax Media Inc. and all that the parent company encompasses for developers and intellectual property.

Twitter reacts as Microsoft buys out Bethesda

There has been a ton of attention on the new deal and the gaming sphere on Twitter has had a lot to say. Mike Ybarra, the EVP at Blizzard Entertainment, tweeted out:

What an announce! Congrats to the Xbox folks on a major acquisition. Congrats to @bethesda on a huge deal. Done right, total game changer on many levels. Going to be fun to watch! #gaming — Mike Ybarra (@Qwik) September 21, 2020

Many of the reactions have followed suit. There is a general excitement to see what a huge company like Microsoft can do with Bethesda, and so many subsequent developing studios.

Tom Warren from The Verge tweeted out some of the games that will now be hitting Xbox games pass, and continues that trend of excitement for the announcement.

Microsoft now owns:



• Doom

• Fallout

• Elder Scrolls

• Skyrim

• Starfield

• Wolfenstein



truly wild, and will be a big deal for Xbox Game Pass — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) September 21, 2020

However, on the other side of the excitement is a lot of skepticism towards the new acquisition. Xbox and Microsoft owning Bethesda means that they have the right to make all their games exclusive to whatever platform they desire. They could make Bethesda games exclusive to Xbox game pass; Bethesda games could go to PC and Xbox; or they could be on all platforms.

Advertisement

At the end of the day though, that is up to Microsoft. Some Twitter users voiced their opinion and reactions on the topic. Team Spooky tweeted:

Hot Take: Xbox Buying Bethesda was a mistake.



1) Bethesda AAA titles go to PC and Xbox day 1 as is.



2) Xbox lost last two console wars



3) Who will buy an Xbox for Elder Scrolls/Fallout w/ 3080 being affordable tier 1 gpu



4) $$ to buy a fanbase already failed them on mixer pic.twitter.com/kuB9TgorOm — Team Spooky (@teamspooky) September 21, 2020

I don't understand how some people think Microsoft has spent $7.5 billion on ZeniMax just so it can continue to publish games on rival systems. Once its existing PS5 exclusivity obligations are met, I would be stunned if future triple-A Bethesda games were on Sony systems. — Chris Scullion (@scully1888) September 21, 2020

At the moment, it's hard to tell what might happen to the exclusives on either platform for Bethesda. It's clear that for once, Sony fans are on the receiving end of the possibility of missing a ton of great exclusives. People who aren't necessarily Sony fans still believe in some cases that Microsoft could bring down the company in general due to past practices.

Overall, it looks like Microsoft might be bring a lot to the table, though. A tweet from Marty Sliva really sums it all up:

-This is the biggest gaming news of 2020.

-The current/future Game Pass library just got even better.

-Microsoft is publishing two PS5 exclusives in Deathloop and GhostWire?

-Fallout New Vegas 2 can happen with Bethesda + Obsidian.

-Preorders open tomorrow. Good timing. pic.twitter.com/E3sgag6aqZ — Marty Sliva (@McBiggitty) September 21, 2020

There is a lot of possibility with the new deal in the gaming industry. Titles that were already confirmed to be PlayStation exclusives will still be honored by Microsoft and Bethesda. The thought of a Fallout: New Vegas 2 is also sure to bring a lot of buzz.