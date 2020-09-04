Since the ban of 118 Chinese apps by the Indian government, the nation's gaming community has been getting one shock after another. Of course, the first was losing PUBG Mobile and other battle royale games like Rules of Survival and Creative Destruction to this suspension. And earlier today came the announcement about FAU-G, the Indian alternative to PUBG Mobile backed by Akshay Kumar.

This proclamation of an Indian mobile game replacing PUBG Mobile has seen a flurry of reactions on Twitter, ranging from positive to negative. While some are hailing FAU-G as the next step towards an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', others see it as nothing but a cheap attempt to make money on the coattails of PUBG Mobile's ban.

Supporting PM @narendramodi’s AtmaNirbhar movement, proud to present an action game,Fearless And United-Guards FAU-G. Besides entertainment, players will also learn about the sacrifices of our soldiers. 20% of the net revenue generated will be donated to @BharatKeVeer Trust #FAUG pic.twitter.com/Q1HLFB5hPt — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 4, 2020

There is also a section on Twitter that slammed FAU-G and Kumar for using an alleged Shutterstock image in their announcement poster. Here are some of the tweets that we saw about the upcoming title's newly-released poster.

Twitter slams FAU-G for using stock photo in announcement poster

The original source is a stock image created by an artist named PHET THAIhttps://t.co/LC43i0uw47 — Sarath Kumar D (@iamidea007) September 4, 2020

Many tweets are now pointing that this is a Stock Image with the only change that's added is the Indian Flag to show that #FAUG is an Indian Game.



I really hope that this was unknowingly done & *HOPE* that the game turns out to be a real one and not copied.



Plagiarism isn't OK! pic.twitter.com/dhPSrQovVs — Amit Bhawani (@amitbhawani) September 4, 2020

1. Steal a pic from the internet.

2. Come up with an unoriginal name.

3. Fool people in the name of nationalism.

Easy peasy.#FAUG pic.twitter.com/erGYpWHxdZ — Cow Momma (@Cow__Momma) September 4, 2020

Name is stolen from another game.

Idea is also stolen from another game.



You people are degrading the reputations of Indians worldwide. We can come up with original ideas, no need to do this chinni chori in name of AatmaNirbharta#FAUG pic.twitter.com/oCm3ev9ksc — Pranay Malviya 🇮🇳 (@UrPranayMalviya) September 4, 2020

Naam bhi COPY,

Background Theme bhi COPY,

Aise kaise Chalega?

.#FAUG pic.twitter.com/eyiQCQPu13 — Naijil (@naijilnj) September 4, 2020

The original Twitter thread that slammed FAU-G for using a stock image in its brand new poster credited an artist named PHET THAI for the picture. While some gamers dislike the fact that FAU-G's first reveal was just a stock image with Indian flags photoshopped onto it, others came to the game's rescue.

There is also a section of people on Twitter congratulating Kumar and FAU-G for promoting a self-reliant India, and for donating 20% of the game's proceeds to the Bharat Ke Veer Trust.

Those who are angry over #FAUG are the ones who lost their M416 Glacier Skin. so don't hate them, its not their fault. pic.twitter.com/ExCW7qJctJ — 3dxchetan (Bonus Chance) (@3dxchetan) September 4, 2020

Here is the link to the original Shutterstock image allegedly used in the poster for the new game.

While the world of Twitter seems divided on what they feel about FAU-G, we can all agree that this is a momentous changing point for the Indian mobile gaming industry.