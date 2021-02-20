Two teams disqualified from PUBG Mobile Club Open Spring Split Pakistan 2021 for violating rules

The group stages of the PUBG Mobile Club Open 2021 Spring Split is moving towards its culmination. PUBG Mobile officials are organizing PMCO for 27 regions, where amateur and semi-pro teams across various countries are competing against each other.

In order to maintain fair-play, officials have laid strict rules and regulations for the participating teams. Every participating member in the tournament is expected to follow them. If a member accidentally or knowingly violates the rules then officials are liable to take necessary action.

A few days back, four teams were banned for using third-party software. Now, two teams from Pakistan have been disqualified for violating the rules. The announcement was made through PUBG Mobile Esports' social media pages.

Fyme Esports from Pakistan has been disqualified from the PMCO because a player/team participated in two regions.

KODXROG, another Pakistani team, was disqualified because its player/team didn't meet the residential qualification.

Five teams from the Wildcard South Asia region were also disqualified because their player/team didn't meet the residential qualifications.

The five teams were:

1. The Rusher

2. The Smokers

3. MPGXESPORTS

4. KOF97

5. K9999

PUBG Mobile has also made it clear that these teams will not be replaced by any other team. The competition will continue as planned.

Qualified teams for the PMCO 2021 Pakistan Group Stage

Pakistan Group Stage Teams:

Group A

1. Lost Esports

2. TEAM GHAZI

3. bfmEsports

4. Team Stoners

5. KNOCKOUT

6. North Esports

7. Fyme Esports (Disqualified)

8. C4Gaming

Group B

1. Team Retributionx110

2. Team FROST

3. Team47x

4. kodxRog (Disqualified)

5. 2x OFFICIAL nse

6. Team TUF

7. Team F4

8. The Grounders

Group C

1. INIMICALSxBLIST

2. Hellraisers

3. The Royals

4. STARxOps

5. E-Sport Nation

6. The Expendables

7. Magnus Esports

8. Team Arkadians

Group D

1. RedstonePK

2. Portal Esports

3. Destroyer Esports

4. TeamH2e

5. N2D

6. Free Style

7. ZARAR Esports

8. NFPxSky Esports

The total prize pool at the PUBG Mobile Club Open Pakistan 2021 Spring Split is $ 29,200

1st place: $ 3,900

2nd place: $ 2,300

3rd place: $ 1,900