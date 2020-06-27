U Mumba Esports announces new PUBG Mobile roster

One of the most popular eSports organisations, U Mumba Esports, has announced its updated PUBG Mobile roster.

U Mumba Esports, owned by Ronnie Screwvala and Supratik Sen, is preparing for the PMCO Fall Split.

U Mumba Esports' new PUBG Mobile roster

U Mumba Esports has announced their updated roster for PUBG Mobile, which comes after they acquired Revenge Esports players. They broke this news on their Instagram and Twitter pages at 5.30 PM today.

The new U Mumba Esports PUBG Mobile roster will be:

Akshay Dewangan — UME AKSHAY (Assaulter)

Arkam Rashid — UME SONICFOX (IGL, Support)

Jyotirmoy Debnath — UME FINALBOSS (Filter)

Akshat Goel — UME AKSHAT (Assaulter, sniper)

All four players have been brought over from Revenge Esports.

Revenge Esports had won the PUBG Mobile India Tour (PMIT) 2019, a ₹1 crore prize pool tournament, and also have been performing consistently in scrims. They were also the PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMC) 2020 finalists.

Revenge Esports had also qualified for the PUBG Mobile India Series (PMIS) 2020 semifinals, which will start on 28th June and go on till 2nd July. PMIS is a ₹50 lakh prize pool official tournament.

A few days back, U Mumba Esports had released their roster list, which is given below:

Bhishma Tapan shah

Ammar Destro Khan

Shivam Raghav 420

Varun Chauhan KiKi

Aditya Paansingh

This team, however, had failed to qualify for the PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) as they could only finish 11th at the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) South Asia league stages and ninth at the PMPL South Asia Finals.

With the PMCO Fall Split starting soon, teams are preparing for the big-money event, and U Mumba have done well to acquire one of the most consistent teams in the PUBG Mobile community.

PMCO Fall Split registrations started on 24th June, and are open till 12th July. The event will follow the same process of as the Spring Split, with the top teams from the PMCO qualifying for the PMPL and PMWL, which will be held at the end of the year.

U Mumba Esports is owned by Ronnie Screwvala and Supratik Sen. It has professional teams competing in PUBG Mobile, DOTA 2, CoD Mobile and CS:GO. Only recently, they had forayed into the CoD Mobile professional field.