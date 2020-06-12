U Mumba eSports announce Call of Duty Mobile team

One of the most popular eSports organizations, U Mumba eSports, has announced its roster for Call of Duty Mobile.

The prize pool of Call of Duty Mobile World Championship 2020 is more than $1 Million.

One of the biggest eSports organizations in India, U Mumba eSports has announced their Call of Duty Mobile roster. Call of Duty Mobile eSports have managed to grab the attention of several eSports organizations. The popularity of Call of Duty Mobile has been increasing significantly across the globe.

After a successful entry in PUBG Mobile eSports, U Mumba eSports plan to join Call of Duty Mobile. The game recently announced its first official eSports tournament called 'Call of Duty Mobile World Championship 2020', in collaboration with Sony Mobile. The prize pool of the tournament is $1 Million.

U Mumba eSports Call of Duty Mobile Roster

Master: Rahul "Master" Marchhar

ENDO: Vaman " Endo" Kamath

Lumi: Somesh "Lumi" Puthran

DRMONKEY: Harsh "Drmonkey" Chothani

6TFPS: Raghunath " 6T-FPS" mahta

Rising demand from players to introduce a Call of Duty Mobile tournament led to the developers planning the tournament. eSports industry has seen tremendous growth over the years both in terms of viewership and revenue. Mobile esports have become more popular than PC eSports in India. Many players are now taking up mobile gaming as a professional career option.

Call of Duty Mobile

Call of Duty Mobile is one of the best first-person shooter (FPS) games in the world. There has been a massive demand for introduction of eSports in Call of Duty Mobile since a long time. The game is developed by TiMi Studio and published globally by Activision.

Call of Duty Mobile World Championship 2020 is the first official tournament by the developers. It has been started as a partnership between Activision Blizzard and Sony Mobile. Total prize pool of this tournament is more than $1 Million, which includes both cash and in-game cosmetics.

The online qualifiers for the tournament were held from 20th April to 24th May 2020.