UFC 4 Patch Notes: New fighters, weight class changes, UI fixes and more

UFC 4 was quite the surprise announcement in the way that fans knew that a new game was on the way, but to be released so soon after the first announcement was a thunderbolt.

UFC 4 has received mixed to favourable reviews across the board, with many praising its more arcade-ish and creative Multiplayer modes. However, many still aren't incredibly satisfied with the overhauled Ground and Pound mechanics and the Striking animations, which remains the same for all fighters.

However, EA has just released perhaps the biggest update to UFC 4, adding the Featherweight up-and-comer Calvin Kattar and Bantamweight banger Pedro Munhoz.

The update also sees Jon Jones and Alexander Gustaffson move up to Heavyweight. Along with these, there are several fixes to the UI of UFC 4 as well.

UFC 4 v3.0 Patch Notes

(image credits: ea)

Major Updates:

1) Added two new fighters Calvin Kattar and Pedro Munhoz.

2) Added following fighters to new weight classes:

Jon Jones to Heavyweight

Omari Akhmedov to Middleweight

Frankie Edgar to Bantamweight

Alexander Gustafsson to Heavyweight

3) Added new items to Create A Fighter which include new hairstyles, clothing items, and emotes to choose from.

4) Added Venue select to Invite a Friend.

5) Updated Main Menu and created a new category, Learn, which includes Practice, Tutorials and Training Manual.

6) Accessibility still remains under Settings.

7) Added Simplified Controls option to Custom Fight Now Settings. This control scheme simplifies the striking controls to basic inputs, and the game chooses what strike to throw next based on the situation.

8) Simplified Controls is a new option inside Custom Fight Now that lets you put up a fight without having to know all striking inputs.

9) You can turn it on individually for each corner. When turned on, use the face buttons to attack and the right trigger to defend. The AI will then choose what moves or actions to perform based on the timing of the button presses and the situation.

Each face button corresponds to a type of attack:

X (Xbox) - Square (PS) correspond to punches.

A (Xbox) - X (PS) correspond to kicks.

Y (Xbox) - Triangle (PS) correspond to clinch.

B (Xbox) - Circle (PS) correspond to takedown.

RT (Xbox) - R2 (PS) is used for both blocking high and low and sways, depending on timing.

Read Full Patch Notes here.