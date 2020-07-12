UFC 4: Release date, gameplay information and pre-order link

Electronic Arts just dropped the trailer of their new UFC based game UFC 4.

This game will be released for Xbox and PlayStation on 14th August.

Picture Credit: Electronic Arts.

There's finally some good news for all the UFC fans and gamers out there. Electronic Arts have dropped the official trailer for the new game on the 11th of July 2020. The new trailer looks crisp with amazing graphics. UFC 4 will be released for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on 14th August. It is just a matter of 5 weeks for the official game to release on Xbox and PlayStation 4.

UFC 4 details

About the trailer

Electronic Arts have put the MMA star Masvidal alongside Israel Adesanya on the cover of EA Sports UFC 4. The two other fighters Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury make an appearance in the trailer.

Gameplay improvements in UFC 4 than UFC 3

The gameplay looks and feels more like real-life UFC action in the octagon while taking more liberties outside of it. Nate McDonald and Hayes, the producers of UFC 4 told Polygon, “We were always consistently going down [the path of] ‘how can we add more sim, more realism?"

The developers are still focusing on delivering an authentic MMA gameplay experience in UFC 4. According to Hayes, “the broader game has kind of taken a bit of a pivot away from the real-life UFC".

UFC 4 modes

Career mode is the most popular mode among all the modes that will be added to the game. It is also said that the game will take the players straight into the career mode. The opening sequence will consist of four amateur fights that introduce players to boxing, kickboxing, wrestling, and jujitsu.

Pic Credit EA Sports.

Regular training will still be the key component of the game. Playing secondary missions will reward points that can be used to upgrade the attributes of the player. You improve your skills just by sparring and fighting. You would be able to accept or decline fights, which will have consequences for your career development and your rivalries.

Character design

UFC 4 has more character customization options than the last game. Accessories like masks, crowns and headgear have been added to the game.

You can watch the UFC 4 trailer here:

