Updated PUBG Mobile free Redeem Codes for June 2020

The PUBG Mobile Redeem Codes are used to access the latest, unique and most exclusive items in the game.

PUBG Redeem Codes can be used via a simple process to earn amazing rewards in the game.

PUBG Redeem Codes June 2020

PUBG Mobile redeem codes are used to obtain the latest, unique, and most exclusive outfits. Redeem codes can also help you get emotes and skins in PUBG Mobile. There are many other ways to get these items but redeeming codes in the game is the best way for free users. Last month, PUBG Mobile revealed a couple of redeem codes out of which some are still working and some got expired.

Therefore, we are going to present an updated list of PUBG Mobile Redeem Codes for June 2020 which can be used to get AKM Glacier skin, Golden pan skin, Legendary outfits and much more.

PUBG Redeem Codes June 2020: Updated List

PUBG Mobile free gun skins; Image via: illiterate Gamer

PUBG Mobile Corporation has added a new feature called 'Redemption Center' on its official website, where you can redeem unique skins using free PUBG Mobile Redeem Codes. All you have to do is enter your in-game character ID and a Redeem Code. If you are successful, you will get free skins in your account.

Here's the list of updated redeem codes for PUBG Mobile:

SD14G84FCC (code to get a free AKM Glacier skin)

JJCZCDZJ9U (code to get a free Golden Pan skin)

(code to get a free Golden Pan skin) UKUZBZGWF (code to get free Fireworks)

(code to get free Fireworks) TIFZBHZK4A (code to get a free new Legendary outfit)

(code to get a free new Legendary outfit) RNUZBZ9QQ (code to get a free Legendary Vehicle skin)

(code to get a free Legendary Vehicle skin) GPHZDBTFZ (code to get a free UMP9 Gun skin)

(code to get a free UMP9 Gun skin) 5FG10D33 (code to get a free Falcon pet)

(code to get a free Falcon pet) SD16Z66XHH (code to get a free Scar-L Gun skin)

We advise you to redeem all the codes as soon as possible. The method to redeem these codes is mentioned below.

How to Redeem Free PUBG Mobile Codes in June 2020?

Once you get the codes, it is time to redeem them on the internet. Here are the steps to follow to redeem these free PUBG Mobile codes.

Step 1: Click on this link, which will redirect you to the official "Redemption Center" of PUBG Mobile.

PUBG Mobile Redemption Page

Step 2: Copy the character ID from your in-game profile and paste in on the same page. The character ID is visible above your profile picture in PUBG Mobile.

Character ID in PUBG Mobile

Step 3: Click on the redeem option and the free item will be sent to you via in-game messages or the notification bar. After that, you can activate the redeemed item in the inventory section.

Redeemed Item in PUBG Mobile