UPlay bug upsets Ubisoft fans

According to reports on the Ubisoft Support Forum as well as Reddit, a new UPlay bug is plaguing players all over the globe.

Reportedly, this bug is resulting in players being forced to make multiple payments for the Ubisoft+ service, which allows players to gain unlimited access to games made by the company. In spite of multiple payments being credited, the UPlay service ends up showing a message that reads, "Ubisoft+ subscription has been cancelled due to failed payment."

With the release of Assassin's Creed Valhalla, fans have been rushing to play Ubisoft's latest introduction to the renowned franchise. However, with this bug intervening and leaving players stranded without much support, it remains to be seen how Ubisoft responds to the community.

Let's take a detailed look at the bug, as well as the reaction of the community.

Fans left frustrated by Ubisoft's new bug

The release of Assassin's Creed Valhalla meant that players all over the world rushed to play the latest iteration from the long running franchise. However, many fans were greeted by a payment bug, which caused their account to get suspended. They seemingly received an error message which claimed that the payment had failed, even though the amount was already already credited from the user's account.

According to Ancient001's complaint on the Ubisoft Forums, he is facing a similar issue, in spite of having a payment invoice from Ubisoft. He goes on to mention that the support he got from Ubisoft hasn't been up to the mark either:

"The support staff who just seemed very unhelpful and said my subscription ended on November 9th when i literally bought it a few hours before for the first time ever."

There were multiple others who joined in on the thread, in support of the original complaint:

Advertisement

Image via Ubisoft Forum

and,

Image via Ubisoft Forum

With major titles like Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Watch Dog Legion releasing on the platform recently, it is up to Ubisoft to fix the bug at the earliest. Ubisoft already has a track record of releasing games with bugs and glitches, and it is high time that they fix this Ubisoft+ bug, especially if they hope to win back the trust of the community.