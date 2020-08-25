PUBG Mobile: US eSports organisation announces new Indian team

Noble Esports, a professional eSports team from the United States of America, has announced its official PUBG Mobile India roster for upcoming tournaments. The announcement came through its social media handles. The organisation, instead of acquiring some established players, decided to recruit emerging PUBG Mobile talents.

Noble Esports' PUBG Mobile India roster

Sycho Sahu Savi Singh Sourav Mondal Sudeep Halder

Sycho will be the captain-igl and Sniper of the team. Sudeep will play as a fragger, while Savi and Sorav will play as support players. Sorav is also the DMR specialist of the team and is known for his exemplary shooting.

About Noble Esports

Noble Esports was founded in the summer of 2014. It was built on the ideology "that through proper guidance anyone can be a better version of themselves, and from that, we provide individuals with the business fundamentals that they can utilise for their professional careers and even apply in real life."

Jeremy "Lambzy" Mclamb is the co-founder and CEO of Noble Esports. Noble has had a presence in Apex Legends, Call of Duty, CS: GO, Gears of War, Halo, Mortal Kombat, PUBG, Rainbow Six Seige, Smite, Super Smash Bros, and World of Tanks.

The announcement has come right after the officials announced the PUBG Mobile Global Championship Season Zero. The global event will feature teams from all around the world, including North America, SEA, and China.

The tournament will boast a massive prize pool of 2 million dollars, which is the highest prize money for a single PUBG Mobile event.

The growth of PUBG Mobile has been phenomenal. The game has been blowing up charts in terms of download numbers, revenue, user base, and year-over-year growth. PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) Season Zero 2020 also broke the record for highest concurrent viewers.