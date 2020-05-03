Valorant expands its Closed Beta to South Korea, Latin America and Brazil

Valorant

Valorant made a ton of progress last month, although the Closed Beta was available in only two regions - America and Europe. But, after an official announcement on YouTube, the Valorant beta program will now be available in three more regions. Starting from 5th May, the players residing in South Korea, Latin America and Brazil can also enjoy the game.

Having said that though, players shouldn't ignore the fact that the game is still in its closed beta version, meaning that they will require an active key/account to participate. To get the key, players will have to watch Valorant streams on Twitch for at least a couple of hours. Once users watch the video, they would become eligible to play the game.

At the time of the announcement, Anna Donlon, the executive producer of Valorant commented,

Beginning May 5th we’ll be able to welcome South Korea and most of LATAM into the global VALORANT Closed Beta community with data centers going online in Seoul, Santiago, and Sao Paulo. As for Mexico City, we want to get you into this Closed Beta so badly. But this is where we have hit the majority of our infrastructure delays. So while we might not be able to get you in exactly on the 5th we will be getting you in as soon as we possibly can.

In addition to this, Valorant also confirmed that specific streamers would run 24/7 streams, which would broadcast the pre-recorded content.

Valorant recently introduced a ranking system

In the most recent update, Riot Games announced the ranking system for the game. which included eight ranks. It is necessary for players to unlock the competitive mode in order to achieve the ranks, which range from Iron to Valorant. It is also important to note that the ranks will be reset once the game is released globally.