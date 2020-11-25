Valve announces a new hero with patch 7.28 for Dota 2

After months without a new patch for Dota 2, Valve has announced that the game will see the introduction of a new hero in the upcoming 7.28 patch.

According to the official blog post released by Valve, the new patch has been scheduled for mid-December. Initially announced to be launched in November, it seems like the community has to wait for a few more days before a new champion is introduced in Dota 2.

The last hero to be introduced in Dota 2 was the joint reveal of Snapfire and Void Spirit in the Outlanders Update. However, since the break out of the global pandemic, Valve has been rather quiet about their proceedings.

This article takes a look at what Valve had to say about the upcoming hero and how the community reacted.

New hero coming to Dota 2

Before getting into the new hero, Valve also announced that Dota 2 would get to see a Dota Plus Season Quest reset on 1st December.

The season reset would bring with it a set of new season quests, season treasures, and seasonal cosmetics. However, this update is strictly for Dota Plus users. Dota Plus is a paid-feature in Dota 2, which provides additional perks such as chat wheels and cosmetics.

Valve also announced that the Overwatch system, which will supposedly help players to "review suspicious matches and help identify bad actors," has started rolling out for players.

Regarding the new hero, Valve admitted that the initial plan was to release it on 30th November. However, the developers decided to delay the release of the new hero until mid of December to ensure the quality of life for players.

According to Valve's official announcement, the upcoming hero is going to be a female character; other details are yet to be revealed. Valve's official statement reads:

"Our original plan for the new hero was November 30th. However, she needs a bit more time to cozy up for the winter. We will be releasing her, along with the 7.28 gameplay update, in mid-December."

With a new hero being introduced to Dota 2 for the first time in more than a year, the community is extremely excited.

THEY ACUALLY DID IT

COMMUNITY OVERSIGHT

REGARDLESS OF HOW IT PLAYS OUT

TRYING A SOLUTION IS AWESOME

WOOT!! — 7th_Swell_My_Soul (@7th_farewell) November 25, 2020

With multiple new changes being introduced to the game over the last few months, it remains to be seen if Dota 2 can manage to gather the community under one roof like it used to.