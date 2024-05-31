Valve files trademark for Deadlock

It seems that after several leaks, Valve has filed for a trademark to its upcoming title, Deadlock. This is according to observations made on United States Patent and Trademark Office's website. An application to make Deadlock a trademark is visible and was filed on the May 30, 2024. Leaks of the game started going viral a few months ago; early gameplay is already in the public domain.

The trademark application further gives credibility to the game's existence, along with the potential that it is being worked on for a release soon.

Valve files to trademark Deadlock, its upcoming MOBA game

Deadlock was leaked by many people online with clips picking up traction among Valve's followers. Now, the company is filing for a trademark, giving credibilty that the game is a real project that may be released in the years to come.

The trademark application was filed this Thursday, May 30, and is yet to be approved by the United States Patent and Trademark Office. Usually, a trademark application and registration takes 12-18 months to be approved.

This means there's at least a year's gap between the filing and the potential date of release for the third-person shooter. It would appear that the application has so far been accepted and meets the "minimum requirements" set by the USPTO.

However, it is yet to be assigned to an examiner who will go through the application rigorously. The game's leaks went viral in the previous few months. Online forums like Reddit and websites such as X were full of leaked videos.

These Deadlock leaks did not stop after the initial few days. Instead, more and more videos of the gameplay kept on being leaked from unknown sources and reaching the masses before potentially intended.

By all means, Valve's leaked game is still an incomplete project. Player models and in-game mechanics were seemingly incomplete in many of these leaks. Now, the trademark application date further suggests that the corporation will take some time to finish its upcoming title.

In the meantime, the Counter-Strike 2-maker is yet to comment on the leaks or the trademark application.

