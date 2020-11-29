Valve releases an update on the future of the Dota Pro Circuit

In a recent update about the future of Dota 2, Dota Plus, and the Dota Pro Circuit (DPC), Valve revealed that the professional matches would begin from 18th September.

After a prolonged silence from Valve regarding the DPC since the outbreak of the pandemic, this update comes as a major relief for everyone in the community. With The International being delayed indefinitely, fans were starting to grow frustrated.

Given that the Dota 2 community had raised over $40 million as prize money for the tenth iteration of The International, Valve has been surprisingly quiet regarding their proceedings. However, this announcement from Valve comes as a much-awaited update as the community didn't refrain from expressing their excitement.

Here's what the community should be expecting from the upcoming Dota Pro Circuit season in 2021.

Dota Pro Circuit returns in January 2021

As was previously announced by Valve regarding the future structure of the DPC back in February, the Pro Circuit will witness a new Regional League format. According to the new format, the annual DPC season will be divided into three seasons, namely:

Fall

Winter

Spring

Valve had also released a weekly schedule of when the matches would be played with respect to each region. The official schedule that was released by Valve on 25th February can be seen below.

Image via Valve

Previously scheduled to begin from 4th January as the second season of the DPC, 18th January will now mark the inception of the inaugural Regional League Season. The new season will witness the tier-1 teams indulge in a total of 30 best-of-three series over the week.

It has formerly been suggested that Dota 2's steep learning curve and lack of proper guides make it one of the less-friendly games for new players. However, the game still boasts one of the highest viewer to channel ratio on Twitch.

Given that Valve assured every tier-one series would be graced with Studio Broadcast, it remains to be seen how the viewer community responds to regular Dota 2 streams.