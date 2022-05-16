"Video games have saved more lives than taken them": Community reacts to claims made by news anchor

A recent unfortunate incident has brought video games into the crosshairs of criticism over their potential role in real-life violence. The topic has been studied extensively as researchers have tried to find causality and correlation between violence in games and real life.

As they continue, an anchor associated with Fox News recently asked on air if there could be a correlation between recent incidences of gun violence and video games becoming more realistic.

Tom Henderson @_Tom_Henderson_ nikki mccann ramírez @NikkiMcR Fox host: It seems like these [shootings] have gotten so much worse since video games became so realistic and so violent Fox host: It seems like these [shootings] have gotten so much worse since video games became so realistic and so violent https://t.co/wil6FRPoir Video games have saved more lives than taken them. twitter.com/NikkiMcR/statu… Video games have saved more lives than taken them. twitter.com/NikkiMcR/statu…

The question, as mentioned above, has been a topic of debate and discussion for a long time. There have been points raised from both sides over the years, as some feel that games are not the cause of violence. Others are less than favorable towards games in general.

Following the anchor's question on air, several community members reflected on the issue and cast out their opinions.

The video games community reacts as Fox anchor asks if video games are the cause of violence

Since the news broke, gamers and community members have reacted to what they think about it. One user mentioned that plenty of studies have shown zero correlation between video games and real-life violence. The user suggested that authorities focus on social constructs that cause such unfortunate incidents.

Issac @IssacVirginia nikki mccann ramírez @NikkiMcR Fox host: It seems like these [shootings] have gotten so much worse since video games became so realistic and so violent Fox host: It seems like these [shootings] have gotten so much worse since video games became so realistic and so violent https://t.co/wil6FRPoir Video games are not the cause for violence. Studies have shown zero correlation between the two several times. News anchor's and politicians need to understand this and look at the social constructs that help fuel shootings and domestic terrorism! twitter.com/NikkiMcR/statu… Video games are not the cause for violence. Studies have shown zero correlation between the two several times. News anchor's and politicians need to understand this and look at the social constructs that help fuel shootings and domestic terrorism! twitter.com/NikkiMcR/statu…

Another user posted that these games are played all over the world, yet the rate of offenses with guns is relatively higher in certain nations.

2) The constant mass shootings and nothing changing is what's contributing to people becoming desensitized to the violence. @NoLieWithBTC 1) Video games are sold worldwide but the US has a higher rate of gun violence. It's not the video games.2) The constant mass shootings and nothing changing is what's contributing to people becoming desensitized to the violence. @NoLieWithBTC 1) Video games are sold worldwide but the US has a higher rate of gun violence. It's not the video games. 2) The constant mass shootings and nothing changing is what's contributing to people becoming desensitized to the violence.

Another user corroborated their experience and shared how things people watch and hear could influence them as well apart from video games. It does not necessarily mean that they will try to enact them if the activity is wrong.

Kitty Shortledge @KittyShortledg1 Aaron Rupar @atrupar As everyone understands, America is the only country where people play violent video games twitter.com/nikkimcr/statu… As everyone understands, America is the only country where people play violent video games twitter.com/nikkimcr/statu… Video games? Young people emulate what they hear and see from family members and friends......I am the generation that grew up watching westerns and WW 2 movies. I nor anyone that I know did the horrific violence we see now!! twitter.com/atrupar/status… Video games? Young people emulate what they hear and see from family members and friends......I am the generation that grew up watching westerns and WW 2 movies. I nor anyone that I know did the horrific violence we see now!! twitter.com/atrupar/status…

Another member also mentioned the lack of correlation between games and violence and finds such an argument to be 'brainless.'

DatNoFact ↗ @datnofact nikki mccann ramírez @NikkiMcR Fox host: It seems like these [shootings] have gotten so much worse since video games became so realistic and so violent Fox host: It seems like these [shootings] have gotten so much worse since video games became so realistic and so violent https://t.co/wil6FRPoir Like clockwork. Studies consistently fail to find a causal link between video games and real world violence. Same brainless rhetoric every time. twitter.com/NikkiMcR/statu… Like clockwork. Studies consistently fail to find a causal link between video games and real world violence. Same brainless rhetoric every time. twitter.com/NikkiMcR/statu…

A Twitter user found it quite sad that the relevant authorities are not taking any strict action and are instead blaming games for violence.

#HoldFoxAccountable I have never had a desire to own,fire,or use any kind of violence against another human being. I find it sad that people are being killed and Fox News,the GOP , are blaming video games instead of themselves by encouraging hate in front of a camera. I have never had a desire to own,fire,or use any kind of violence against another human being. I find it sad that people are being killed and Fox News,the GOP , are blaming video games instead of themselves by encouraging hate in front of a camera.#HoldFoxAccountable

One member thinks that blaming the actual cause is more important, since playing games from a very young age has not encouraged them to commit any crime.

I haven’t had a single urge to go shoot up a store, a school, or commit any type of violence.



The day we stop blaming everything besides the people who committed these types of acts is the day we solve the problem. nikki mccann ramírez @NikkiMcR Fox host: It seems like these [shootings] have gotten so much worse since video games became so realistic and so violent Fox host: It seems like these [shootings] have gotten so much worse since video games became so realistic and so violent https://t.co/wil6FRPoir I’ve been playing violent video games since I was 6 years old.I haven’t had a single urge to go shoot up a store, a school, or commit any type of violence.The day we stop blaming everything besides the people who committed these types of acts is the day we solve the problem. twitter.com/nikkimcr/statu… I’ve been playing violent video games since I was 6 years old.I haven’t had a single urge to go shoot up a store, a school, or commit any type of violence.The day we stop blaming everything besides the people who committed these types of acts is the day we solve the problem. twitter.com/nikkimcr/statu…

Yet another user pointed to the lack of evidence which would suggest that games promote violence.

philip lewis @Phil_Lewis_ nikki mccann ramírez @NikkiMcR Fox host: It seems like these [shootings] have gotten so much worse since video games became so realistic and so violent Fox host: It seems like these [shootings] have gotten so much worse since video games became so realistic and so violent https://t.co/wil6FRPoir There’s virtually no evidence that links video games and violence. They know this twitter.com/nikkimcr/statu… There’s virtually no evidence that links video games and violence. They know this twitter.com/nikkimcr/statu…

Members of the community want to stop games being used as scapegoats to hide the real problems.

Dex @DEXB0T Video games are not the cause of gun violence. Stop using it as a scapegoat for real issues. Video games are not the cause of gun violence. Stop using it as a scapegoat for real issues.

Some feel it's the guns that are the cause of the problem.

It’s the guns, stupid. Miss Adorable @ImMissAdorable



#GunReform My son plays video games and has no desire to shoot a group of people because their skin is a different color. My son plays video games and has no desire to shoot a group of people because their skin is a different color.#GunReform In Canada we have mental illness, racial disparity, video games, violent movies/media, the internet, homeless/poverty issues, domestic violence…but we don’t regularly have numerous mass shootings every week…it’s almost like there’s another reason…It’s the guns, stupid. twitter.com/immissadorable… In Canada we have mental illness, racial disparity, video games, violent movies/media, the internet, homeless/poverty issues, domestic violence…but we don’t regularly have numerous mass shootings every week…it’s almost like there’s another reason…It’s the guns, stupid. twitter.com/immissadorable…

As the debate rages on, the lives of those lost shall never be forgotten. May their families and loved ones find peace despite their absence.

Edited by Saman