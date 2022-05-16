"Video games have saved more lives than taken them": Community reacts to claims made by news anchor

A recent unfortunate incident has brought video games into the crosshairs of criticism over their potential role in real-life violence. The topic has been studied extensively as researchers have tried to find causality and correlation between violence in games and real life.
As they continue, an anchor associated with Fox News recently asked on air if there could be a correlation between recent incidences of gun violence and video games becoming more realistic.
The question, as mentioned above, has been a topic of debate and discussion for a long time. There have been points raised from both sides over the years, as some feel that games are not the cause of violence. Others are less than favorable towards games in general.
Following the anchor's question on air, several community members reflected on the issue and cast out their opinions.
The video games community reacts as Fox anchor asks if video games are the cause of violence
Since the news broke, gamers and community members have reacted to what they think about it. One user mentioned that plenty of studies have shown zero correlation between video games and real-life violence. The user suggested that authorities focus on social constructs that cause such unfortunate incidents.
Another user posted that these games are played all over the world, yet the rate of offenses with guns is relatively higher in certain nations.
Another user corroborated their experience and shared how things people watch and hear could influence them as well apart from video games. It does not necessarily mean that they will try to enact them if the activity is wrong.
Another member also mentioned the lack of correlation between games and violence and finds such an argument to be 'brainless.'
A Twitter user found it quite sad that the relevant authorities are not taking any strict action and are instead blaming games for violence.
One member thinks that blaming the actual cause is more important, since playing games from a very young age has not encouraged them to commit any crime.
Yet another user pointed to the lack of evidence which would suggest that games promote violence.
Members of the community want to stop games being used as scapegoats to hide the real problems.
Some feel it's the guns that are the cause of the problem.
As the debate rages on, the lives of those lost shall never be forgotten. May their families and loved ones find peace despite their absence.